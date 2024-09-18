Texas Men's Basketball Releases Full 2024-25 Schedule
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball has revealed its complete schedule for the 2024-25 season on Wednesday.
Many games for the SEC slate that previously had two potential flex dates have now been finalized, with the matchup vs. Mississippi State being the exception for now.
Here's a look at the complete schedule for both non-conference and SEC play:
- vs. Ohio State (Monday, Nov. 4, T-Mobile Arena) Hall of Fame Series, Las Vegas
- vs. Houston Christian (Friday, Nov. 8, Moody Center)
- vs. Chicago State (Tuesday, Nov. 12, Moody Center)
- vs. Mississippi Valley State (Saturday, Nov. 16, Moody Center)
- vs. Syracuse (Thursday, Nov. 21, Barclays Center) Legends Classic, Brooklyn, N.Y.
- vs. Deleware State (Friday, Nov. 29, Moody Center)
- at N.C. State (Wednesday, Dec. 4, Lenovo Center) SEC/ACC Challenge
- vs. UConn (Sunday, Dec. 8, Moody Center)
- vs. New Mexico State (Thursday, Dec. 12, Moody Center)
- vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Sunday, Dec. 15, Moody Center)
- vs. New Orleans (Thursday, Dec. 19, Moody Center)
- vs. Northwestern State (Sunday, Dec. 29, Moody Center)
- at Texas A&M (Saturday, Jan. 4, Reed Arena)
- vs. Auburn (Tuesday, Jan. 7, Moody Center)
- vs. Tennessee (Saturday, Jan. 11, Moody Center)
- at Oklahoma (Wednesday, Jan. 15, Lloyd Noble Center)
- at Florida (Saturday, Jan. 18, Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center)
- vs. Missouri (Tuesday, Jan. 21, Moody Center)
- vs. Texas A&M (Saturday, Jan. 25, Moody Center)
- at Ole Miss (Wednesday, Jan. 29, The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss)
- at LSU (Saturday, Feb. 1, Pete Maravich Assembly Center)
- vs. Arkansas (Wednesday, Feb. 5, Moody Center)
- at Vanderbilt (Saturday, Feb. 8, Memorial Gymnasium)
- vs. Alabama (Tuesday, Feb. 11, Moody Center)
- vs. Kentucky (Saturday, Feb. 15, Moody Center)
- at South Carolina (Saturday, Feb. 22, Colonial Life Arena)
- at Arkansas (Wednesday, Feb. 26, Bud Walton Arena)
- vs. Georgia (Saturday, March 1, Moody Center)
- at Mississippi State (Tuesday, March 4 or Wednesday, March 5, Humphrey Coliseum)
- vs. Oklahoma (Saturday, March 8, Moody Center)