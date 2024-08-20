Texas A&M and Texas to Renew Basketball Rivalry on January 4th
According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the Texas Longhorns will start their SEC league play in Men's basketball against their in-state foe, the Texas A&M Aggies. The game will be played on Saturday, January 4th, with Texas A&M hosting in College Station.
This will be the first time the two have played since December 8th, 2019 when Texas defeated A&M 60-50 in Fort Worth. The two teams haven't played a game at either home stadium since February 6th, 2012, the last season both teams were in the same athletic conference.
Texas is headed into its first season in the SEC coming off a 21-13 season finishing 7th in the competitive Big 12 eventually losing to a new conference opponent, the Tennessee Vols in the round of 32 in March. The Aggies finished last year 21-15 and tied for 7th in the SEC. A&M lost to Houston in the Round of 32.
Texas leads the all-time matchup with a 78-56 record and has won the last six of seven matchups. With both teams expected to be ranked in the AP preseason top 25 and having almost identical seasons last year, the stage is set for a very entertaining reunion of a heated rivalry.