Texas A&M and Texas to Renew Basketball Rivalry on January 4th

The Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns are set to kick off SEC league play against one another in their first conference game of the season.

Thomas Krilowicz

Texas Longhorns head coach Rodney terry applauds as the Longhorns are announced in the NCAA tournament selection show at the University of Texas at Austin basketball practice facility on Sunday, March 17, 2024. The Longhorns were selected as the seventh seed of the NCAA Midwest region where they will play Colorado State or Virginia in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Texas Longhorns head coach Rodney terry applauds as the Longhorns are announced in the NCAA tournament selection show at the University of Texas at Austin basketball practice facility on Sunday, March 17, 2024. The Longhorns were selected as the seventh seed of the NCAA Midwest region where they will play Colorado State or Virginia in Charlotte, North Carolina. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the Texas Longhorns will start their SEC league play in Men's basketball against their in-state foe, the Texas A&M Aggies. The game will be played on Saturday, January 4th, with Texas A&M hosting in College Station.

This will be the first time the two have played since December 8th, 2019 when Texas defeated A&M 60-50 in Fort Worth. The two teams haven't played a game at either home stadium since February 6th, 2012, the last season both teams were in the same athletic conference.

Nov 25, 2015; Paradise Island, BAHAMAS; Texas A&M Aggies guard Jalen Jones (12) tries to dunk as Texas Longhorns center Cameron Ridley (55) defends in the second half during the 2015 Battle 4 Atlantis in the Imperial Arena at the Atlantis Resort.. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Texas is headed into its first season in the SEC coming off a 21-13 season finishing 7th in the competitive Big 12 eventually losing to a new conference opponent, the Tennessee Vols in the round of 32 in March. The Aggies finished last year 21-15 and tied for 7th in the SEC. A&M lost to Houston in the Round of 32.

Texas leads the all-time matchup with a 78-56 record and has won the last six of seven matchups. With both teams expected to be ranked in the AP preseason top 25 and having almost identical seasons last year, the stage is set for a very entertaining reunion of a heated rivalry.

Thomas Krilowicz

THOMAS KRILOWICZ

