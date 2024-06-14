Texas One Fund Agrees to New NIL Deal, Giving Fans Unprecedented Access
Passes, an online platform built around providing unique opportunities to creators, has officially partnered with the Texas One Fund, becoming the first collective to collaborate with the company.
The partnership is rumored to feature 40 Texas athletes in its first year, including star-studded names such as women’s basketball point guard Rori Harmon, volleyball legend Madison Skinner, and football players Johntay Cook, Andrew Mukuba, and Aaron Butler.
First reported by On3 Sports, the site allows for creators to make a more personalized experience with fans. One-on-one interviews, behind-the-scenes content, vlogs and other forms of media are standard with the website that rose to prominence with its partnership with LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne last month.
The Texas One Fund is the official NIL collective of UT Athletics that supports student-athlete opportunities to use their NIL to promote charitable causes, according to its official website. The fund has partnered with numerous Texas-based non-profit organizations and allows for student-athletes to receive compensation for their work with such organizations.
The collective has been busy this year, partnering with WME Sports and Nicholas Air, among others, to help enrich the NIL environment and practice for its athletes.
With this collaboration, Texas has solidified itself as one of the premier places in the nation for NIL Opportunities, as shown by the controversial Lamborghini showcase at a recent visit weekend. Texas is the talk of the town around college sports, now it’s time to see how that will translate into the SEC in the 2024-25 athletics season.