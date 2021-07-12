Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsPodcast
Search

Texas Pitcher Cole Quintanilla Selected 263rd Overall In Ninth Round Of MLB Draft

Texas pitcher Cole Quintanilla is the latest Texas Longhorn to be selected in the 2021 MLB Draft
Author:
Publish date:

The Texas Longhorns have begun to get very busy in the 2021 MLB Draft, with two players already selected through the last two rounds of action. 

On Monday, that list got even longer, when 6-foot-5, 220-pound right-handed pitcher Cole Quintanilla was selected 263rd overall by the Washington Nationals in the ninth round of the draft. 

A redshirt sophomore out of Cedar Park Texas, Quintanilla is known for his powerful fastball, which was clocked as fast as 98 miles per hour this past season. 

READ MORE: Where Does Texas Rank In Latest Big 12 Football Preseason Poll?

Quintanilla pitched in 40 total innings this season for the Longhorns, giving up just 22 hits and six runs while walking just 11 total batters. 

The sophomore would finish the year with a 1.35 ERA and a 5-1 overall record, as he helped the Longhorns reach the College World Series Semifinals. 

Quintanilla made two appearances in Omaha, pitching five total innings and giving up just one hit and one run while striking out five total batters. 

READ MORE: Longhorns Secure Visit From Top Hoops Transfer

The Cedar Park native was also one of the most clutch pitchers Texas had in Omaha, helping to get the Longhorns out of a bases-loaded jam in the team's elimination game against Mississippi State, to help keep his team within reach of the Bulldogs.

In 53 total appearances for the Longhorns, Quintanilla started just one game. With that said, Quintanilla projects as a starter at the Major League level.

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Elite 2022 OL Prospect Devon Campbell Names Final Five

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

IMG_6924
News

Texas Pitcher Cole Quintanilla Selected 263rd Overall In Ninth Round Of MLB Draft

Texas pitcher Cole Quintanilla is the latest Texas Longhorn to be selected in the 2021 MLB Draft

Antico_Mike_sss_Texas_base_BYU0190
News

Longhorns Mike Antico Selected In Eighth Round Of MLB Draft

Longhorns outfielder Mike Antico is the latest Longhorn to be selected in the 2021 MLB Draft

USATSI_16304713
News

Texas Baseball Trio Named Freshmen All-Americans

Texas freshmen Mitchell Daly, Tanner Witt, and Aaron Nixon are only beginning to show the nation their budding talent

USATSI_15306998
News

Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Longhorns will welcome Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State Cowboys to Austin for their annual matchup

GettyImages-1171414103
News

Is Texas In Line For Another Alabama Transfer?

The Texas Longhorns could be in line for yet another transfer from the defending national champions

USATSI_16309158
Longhorns in the pros

Texas Ace Ty Madden Drafted 32nd Overall By Detroit Tigers

The wait is over as Ty Madden will continue his pitching career with the Detroit Tigers

GettyImages-1293682816
Football

Where Does Texas Rank In Latest Big 12 Football Preseason Poll?

The conference announced the media's preseason picks for 2021 and the Longhorns once again have a few competitors at the top-end of the standings

USATSI_15221019
Football

How Concerned Should Texas Be Against Louisiana?

Texas will be favored in the season opener, but sleeping on Billy Napier's squad would be a mistake