Texas Rises in October's SI All-American Recruiting Ranks

The Longhorns built upon their stronger recruiting presence from the past couple of months this month, leading to a better ranking on the SI All-American recruiting rankings.

The Texas Longhorns continue to climb up the recruiting ladder as they ranked 6th in the nation in the Sports Illustrated All-American recruiting rankings. Ranked at 7th place for the month of September, the Longhorns went up one place in the rankings after recruiting SI99 prospect defensive lineman Justice Finkley.

For both the month of September and October, the Longhorns have been the best recruiting team in the Big 12, outranking Oklahoma who was listed as 12th best in the nation in September and 13th best in October.

Despite only adding one new player this month in Justice Finkley, the Longhorns look to continue their recruiting as they have hosted various top-ranked players in future classes. This month the Longhorns gave elite 2023 safety Caleb Downs a scholarship offer along with inviting top-ranked, five-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei to visit Texas when they played Texas Tech last weekend.

With 21 overall commits, three of them are SI All-Americans including QB Maalik Murphy, RB Jaydon Blue, and newly-added IDL Justice Finkley. Head Coach Steve Sarkisian has done a good job recruiting quality players in his first year, bringing a talented and skilled crop of players that will likely play a big role in the future of the Longhorns.

This is what SI All-American’s John Garcia commented about Texas’ recruiting over the past month:

"Picking up an SI99 prospect in the versatile Justice Finkley, out of Alabama, is the type of SEC-like grab Steve Sarkisian has to compile on the road to getting the Longhorns back to where they are perceived to be."

With Texas leaving the Big 12 soon and entering the SEC in the next couple of years, recruiting plays a much bigger role. As a member of the SEC, Texas will be playing the best programs on a weekly basis. In doing so, the Longhorns need to be prepared to have the most versatile and skilled players in order to succeed in such a difficult conference.

This push to a top recruiting class in the nation follows a recent hot streak that the Longhorns are in. After defeating Rice 58-0 on September 18th, Texas dominated their in-state Big 12 rivals, the Texas Tech Raiders, by a final score of 70-35. Thus far, Sark has been doing a great job calling plays on Saturdays while also bringing in future talent that could mean a special future for this program.

UT hopes to continue their momentum this weekend when they travel to Fort Worth to face off against the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, which kicks off at 11:00 am

