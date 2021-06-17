Texas' Robinson Named To Walter Camp All-American Team

Bijan Robinson looks to be the next great Texas running back entering 2021

Texas is expecting big things on offense this season with Steve Sarkisian at the helm. Perhaps the biggest comes in the backfield after the success of Najee Harris in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Longhorns are expecting big things from second-year runner Bijan Robinson. The former five-star recruit burst onto the scene towards the season's end and proved to be a name on the rise for the upcoming year.

Walter Camp Football seems to agree, giving Robinson a second-team All-American honor for the preseason.

Robinson's finish to 2020 was one of the best in college football. Two weeks after recording 136 rushing yards against West Virginia, the Tucson native tallied 173 yards and three touchdowns against Kansas State. In the Alamo Bowl, he recorded 220 yards and two scores against Colorado.

For 2020, Robinson averaged 8.2 yards per carry and totaled 703 yards and six total touchdowns. Those numbers should improve with a full season at hand and the new offensive approach under Sarkisian.

The Big 12 as a whole was well represented in the preseason All-American list on both teams. Tight end Charlie Kolar (Iowa State), running back Bree Hall (Iowa State), linebacker Mike Rose (Iowa State), and linebacker Nick Bitono (Oklahoma) all earned first-team honors at their respective positions.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma), offensive lineman Colin Newell (Iowa State), and Robinson all earned second-team honors. Fellow Texas native Sincere McCormick (UTSA) also grabbed a second-team ranking with Robinson at running back.

The Longhorns begin its new season against Louisiana at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 4 at 2:30 p.m.

What do you think of Robinson's chances to win the Heisman? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

