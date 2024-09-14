Texas Rules Out Three Players vs. UTSA
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will be without three notable players for tonight's matchup at home against the UTSA Roadrunners.
The team announced approximately an hour prior to kickoff that running back Jaydon Blue (ankle) defensive lineman Aaron Bryant (knee) and defensive back Jelani McDonald (ankle) will all be out for the game.
Blue exited briefly during the first half of last week's 31-12 win over Michigan but returned before scoring the team's final touchdown of the game in the third quarter.
The Longhorns have already lost Cedric Baxter and Christian Clark to season-ending injuries. Texas freshman running back Jerrick Gibson currently leads the team in rushing yards (103) through two games, and has clearly given the coaching staff enough confidence to handle the reins in the backfield to close out non-conference play.
"We have the utmost confidence in Jerrick," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. "I thought him getting, I think it was 10 carries last week or so, was big for him, in just his own confidence. ... I don't exactly know when he's going to get into the game, but I know he'll play this Saturday."
In his collegiate debut against Colorado State last week, Gibson finished with 10 carries for 67 yards and a score. Against Michigan, he had 10 carries for 36 yards and a touchdown. He's now got two touchdowns in his first two career collegiate games.