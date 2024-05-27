Texas Softball Punches Ticket to Women's College World Series With Thrilling Win Against Texas A&M
With two outs in the top of the seventh inning, Texas Longhorns sophomore pinch hitter Amari Harper stepped in for the most important at-bat of her career.
In a 6-5 ball game, the Aggies were rallying. Senior catcher Julia Cottrill’s three-run homer cut the Longhorns lead to one, and freshman pitcher Teagan Kavan struggled. Kavan had given up three runs and three hits in one and a third innings pitched after stepping in for the dominant Mac Morgan, who ended the night in the sixth inning having given up just four hits without an earned run.
The next two batters after Cottrill had it easy, as Kavan walked both in four pitches. With Harper stepping in, nerves were at an all-time high at McCombs Field. Kavan was kept in, even with two pitchers warming up in the Texas bullpen, to secure the Women’s College World Series berth with one more out.
Kavan’s first pitch was a strike, and after getting over that hump, it was smooth sailing. Kavan struck Harper out looking, the Longhorns were back to the Women’s College World Series for the seventh time in program history, defeating the Aggies 6-5.
Kavan struggled throughout the super regional, giving up seven runs in six innings pitched, much worse than her 2.05 ERA from the season. Even through her struggles, the freshman stayed diligent. Not only did Kavan secure the WCWS spot with the final strikeout, the righty struck out two batters in a row in the top of the sixth inning, halting a bases-loaded, one-out rally from the Aggies.
Kavan’s success wouldn’t have been nearly as strong if not for the efforts of the rest of the team, however. Morgan’s 13.1 innings pitched in the super regional over three games carried the Longhorns on the defensive side with only 3 earned runs given up. Her two-and-a-third innings in Saturday’s comeback win was the only thing that could stop the Aggies offense.
On the offensive side, the second and third hitters were the difference for Texas. Junior Mia Scott and sophomore Viviana Martinez each knocked in two runs, combining for five hits, and four RBI while Scott scored twice. The bottom of the sixth saw the Longhorns add three insurance runs that proved to be vital in the final score, and Scott and Martinez were the main catalysts of offense during the inning.
The 39 combined runs were the most in NCAA Softball Super Regional history, and the Longhorns have booked their tickets to Oklahoma City with a chance to win its first Women’s College World Series title in program history.