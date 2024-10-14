Texas Sports Weekly Roundup: Pair of Red River Wins, Two Sports Unbeaten in SEC Play
With two wins over Oklahoma, two Texas Longhorns sports are undefeated in conference play, giving Texas fans have a lot to celebrate about.
In other news, the first AP Polls for basketball were released. Texas men's basketball placed No. 19 in the pre-season poll, while women's basketball placed No. 7 as the second highest-ranked SEC team behind national champion South Carolina at No. 2.
In four total games played last week, the Longhorns came out victorious in every single one. Check out what happened:
Soccer
Texas soccer dropped out of the United Soccer Coaches ranking after falling 2-1 to Florida in Gainesville on Oct. 4. This week, however, the Longhorns proved they belong in that top-25.
Soccer kicked off the Red River Rivalry weekend with a 1-0 home win against Oklahoma on Thursday. Star player Lexi Missimo scored the lone goal. Over the weekend, the 'Horns flew to Baton Rouge to face LSU. Texas defeated the Tigers, 3-1.
Up next for Texas soccer is a ranked matchup against No. 6 Arkansas. The Razorbacks stood at the top position in the last ranking, but have since then dropped six spots. Arkansas is one of the four ranked teams in the Southeastern Conference, alongside No. 4 Mississippi State, No. 14 Auburn and No. 23 South Carolina.
Arkansas is the only ranked matchup left on the schedule for the Longhorns, who will face Missouri at home and Georgia away to wrap up regular season on Oct. 27.
No. 7 Volleyball
Texas volleyball traveled to Lexington to face No. 15 Kentucky, the former team of Texas stars Madisen Skinner and Reagan Rutherford.
The 3-0 win over the Wildcats meant the Longhorns have only dropped one set in the SEC, which happened in the conference opener against Texas A&M. All the other games have been sweeps.
Skinner and Rutherford controlled the game against their old team, as Rutherford had 11 points and Skinner with 10. The only player to score more points was junior outside hitter Devin Kahahawai with 12.
No. 1 Football
Needless to say, the top-ranked team in the nation brought a game on Saturday.
Texas defeated rival Oklahoma in the first Red River Rivalry Game of the SEC era in true fashion, not allowing the Sooners to score a single touchdown. Oklahoma's only points of the game came after a late first-quarter field goal, but if it means anything for the Sooners., they were the first team to lead Texas at any point in a game this season.
Next for Texas football is No. 5 Georgia in a much-awaited top-five matchup in Austin on Saturday.