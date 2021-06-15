Sports Illustrated home
Texas To Face SEC Foe Mississippi State in CWS Opener

The Longhorns will face the Bulldogs in a rematch of the season opener in Omaha
You ever heard of Deja Vu? Well, Texas could be seeing that this week against at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. 

The No. 2 Longhorns are set to battle against the No. 7 Mississippi State Bulldogs to open the College World Series on Sunday, June 20. First pitch is expected to be scheduled for 6:00 p.m., with the game being broadcasted on ESPN2. 

Texas (47-15) went a perfect 5-0 in Austin during the regionals and super regionals. Needing a walk-off double from left fielder Eric Kennedy last Saturday, the Longhorns closed its series against South Florida behind strong plate discipline and the arm of Tristan Stevens. 

Mississippi State (45-16) remained undefeated through the Starkville Regional before facing Notre Dame. After picking up a 9-8 win on Saturday, the Bulldogs were clobbered by the Irish bats, 9-1, forcing a Monday-clinching Game 3. 

The Bulldogs built a comfy 10-2 lead through the first four frame thanks to a three-run home run from freshman catcher Logan Tanner. Despite a close comeback. Mississippi State clinched an 11-7 victory, returning to Omaha for what could be considered the fifth consecutive time. 

Sunday will mark the second meeting of the two schools during the 2021 season following the season-opener in Arlington at Globe Life Field. The Bulldogs defeated the Longhorns 8-3 on Feb. 20, leading to a three-game losing streak against all SEC opponents. 

For the season, Texas has gone 3-6 against the Southeastern Conference, being outscored 27-19. The loser will face the losing team in Bracket 2 between No. 3 Tennessee and Virginia. 

Bracket 1 includes No. 4 Vanderbilt, No. 5 Arizona, No. 9 Stanford and North Carolina State, who pulled off the impressive upset over No. 1 Arkansas in Fayetteville on Sunday.  

Here's is the initial schedule for College World Series starting on June 19. 

Sat. June 19

1 p.m. NC State vs. No. 9 Stanford
6 p.m. No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt

Sun. June 20

1 p.m. Virginia vs. No. 3 Tennessee
6 p.m. No. 7 Mississippi State vs. No. 2 Texas

Do you think the Longhorns will win it all in Omaha? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Texas To Face SEC Foe Mississippi State in CWS Opener

