Texas vs. Georgia Kickoff Time, Network Details Announced
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns' matchup vs. the Georiga Bulldogs on Oct. 19 has officially been placed in the primetime national slot.
The SEC announced Monday that Texas and Georgia will kick off from Austin at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC. Pending results from Saturday, it's likely that both teams will remain ranked in the Top 5 of the AP Poll when they clash at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
The first SEC matchup between the two teams will mark the first time Texas and Georiga have met since the 2019 Sugar Bowl, a game Texas won 28-21 thanks to three rushing touchdowns from Sam Ehlinger.
At SEC Media Days during the offseason, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gave his respect to the Longhorns.
"When Texas and Oklahoma came into the conference, every schedule was going to get harder," Smart said. " ... "I have a ton of respect for Sark and the job he does," Smart said. "We got to watch them play last year against several common opponents. We got to watch them play in the playoffs. They have a tremendous recruiting base. They do a tremendous job in recruiting, and that includes NIL. ... They're a big physical football team. They're built like an SEC football team, so we're looking forward to an opportunity to come play them. What a tremendous matchup that will be."
The Bulldogs have already suffered a loss this season after falling short to Alabama in a 41-34 thriller on Sept. 28. Georgia will now face another tough road test in Austin with a chance at securing a signature win.
No. 5 Georgia will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday while No. 1 Texas will face off against the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners at the Red River Rivalry in Dallas at 2:30 p.m. CT.