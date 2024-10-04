What's The SEC Schedule During Texas Longhorns Bye Week?
AUSTIN -- It might be a bye week for Texas, but SEC football is still kicking.
Following a stressful weekend against Mississippi State, Longhorn fans can sit back and relax watching a day of college football with the six Southeastern Conference matchups this Saturday as the Horns prepare for the Oct. 12 game against Oklahoma.
So what's on the horizon for Texas' conference rivals this weekend?
No. 9 Missouri at No. 25 Texas A&M, 11:30 a.m.
The only ranked matchup of the weekend will take place at the famous Kyle Field in College Station.
Texas A&M will head into the game with a 4-1 record, while Missouri is looking to stay undefeated.
Auburn at No. 5 Georgia, 2:30 p.m.
With two weeks to go until the Texas-Georgia matchup, the fifth-ranked Bulldogs are hosting.
Neither team had a dream start to the season, as Auburn goes into week six with a 2-3 record and formerly No. 1 Georgia struggling in its first two conference games.
Auburn and Georgia are both looking to bounce back from losses.
No. 12 Ole Miss at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Whether you're watching the Georgia game or this one, fans should be set for a fun afternoon matchup.
Both teams have had good starts to their seasons with only one loss, both at the conference opener. These are going to be two tough teams looking to get their first conference wins of the season, but only one can avoid being 0-2 in the SEC.
No. 1 Alabama at Vanderbilt, 3:15 p.m.
The top team in the country is off for a trip to Nashville.
It should be a somewhat easy win for the Crimson Tide coming off a thriller against Georgia. Could Vanderbilt pull an offset in front of a home crowd?
No. 4 Tennessee at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.
Tennessee has been a dominating team this season and it's one of the handful of programs that has yet to trail in a game.
Arkansas is coming out of a loss to Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic and will do everything to bring a win to home grounds in Fayetteville.
UCF at Florida, 6:45 p.m.
Florida is taking a break from conference play following a win against Mississippi State and a loss to Texas A&M.
The Gators are playing in-state competition UCF from the Big 12, and need a win to get their record to 3-2.