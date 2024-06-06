Steve Sarkisian Has Built Texas to Be SEC Ready Since Day 1
When Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian first interviewed for the head coaching job in Austin, he didn’t know about the move to the SEC that was waiting behind closed doors.
But even before being told about the monumental move to the best conference in college football, Sarkisian had a plan for how to be the best team in the SEC, and how to make that team the best in the country.
“I said then, we’re going to have to build a roster that can compete and ultimately beat Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State (and) Notre Dame,” Sarkisian said on Sirius XM College. “That’s the goal at Texas, to go win the national championship.”
When Sarkisian was told about the move to the conference, athletic director Chris Del Conte and the rest of the Texas higher-ups asked the new head coach what had to change.
“Nothing,” Sarkisian said. “That’s what we were building for anyway.”
Sarkisian then outlined the keys to success in the SEC in his interview on “Texas Central”. The former Alabama offensive coordinator is familiar with SEC football and specifically noted the need for size and depth at the line of scrimmage, as well as speed and playmaking at the perimeter. Most importantly though?
“You’ve gotta have quarterback play if you want to win a national championship,” Sarkisian said.
So has Sarkisian addressed these needs with just three and a half months separating his first SEC game?
When it comes to the line of scrimmage, Sarkisian has built a juggernaut heading into his fourth year. Texas has arguably the best offensive lineman in the nation in Kelvin Banks Jr, is returning four starters, and has a line that is in the pre-season Joe Moore award conversation, awarded to the top line in the nation.
The right side of the line has the size that Sarkisian pointed to, with the duo of DJ Campbell and Cameron Williams averaging out between 6’4 and 6’5 and 346 pounds. Sarkisian, with the help of offensive line coach Kyle Flood, has built the depth on the line as well, with four backup linemen that were recruited as four stars or higher, as well as Cole Hutson who has logged 22 games in two years with the program. Even if the entire starting line went down, Texas would still have the guys to compete in the SEC trenches.
Speed and playmaking were the next keys, and it’s not even a question if Sarkisian has that. One of his first-ever recruits, Xavier Worthy, just ran the fastest 40-yard dash in NFL combine history, and four pass catchers for the Longhorns were drafted in the 2024 draft.
To supplement that, Sarkisian went out and got the best receiver in the transfer portal, Isaiah Bond, as well as Matthew Golden, Silas Bolden, and the return of Johntay Cook. One thing all of those guys have in common? Insane speed and athleticism on the boundary.
To round out his statement, Sarkisian noted that you need an elite quarterback to be able to win. Since his first season at Texas, Sarkisian has gone from trotting out Casey Thompson and Hudson Card to having two of the three best high school recruits of all time at the position. Quinn Ewers is set for a third-year breakout, and Arch Manning is waiting in the wings, looking to cement himself as yet another Manning who tore up the SEC.
Sarkisian was prepared to be in the SEC from day one because he knew he’d have to beat the SEC to win it all. Now, Texas awaits the official move to the conference on June 30, 2024, with its first conference game set for September 28 against Mississippi State.