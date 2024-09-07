Texas vs. Michigan Score Predictions
With the college football off-season nearing closer and closer to kickoff in August, Texas has arguably its most hyped-up team since Mack Brown left the program over 10 years ago.
Texas fans are eager to see what the team will look like in week one, but the true start to the season happens in week two when Texas travels to Ann Arbor, Michigan to face the reigning national champion Michigan Wolverines.
After Michigan, Texas will face the likes of Georgia, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M, but their first test on the road may be the toughest environment the Longhorns find themselves in all season.
Michigan brings one of the best defenses in the country alongside an experienced group of playmakers, making them a tall task to defeat. If the Longhorns were to win, it would be the first regular-season loss for the Wolverines since October 30th, 2021. Big Ten teams have been waiting to defeat the Wolverines for over two years, can Texas draw first blood in the post-Jim Harbaugh era in Michigan?
Check out our staff's score predictions for the matchup below:
Matt Galatzan, Publisher
In the first real test for the Horns in the 2024 season, Sarkisian will take his team north into Big Ten country, where Texas will square off against the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines.
This battle should be decided in the trenches. Michigan might have the best defensive line in the country, while the Longhorns could say the same about their offensive line.
At the end of the day, however, the Horns' abundance of talent at the skill positions and advantage at quarterback with Quinn Ewers should prove to be too much for the Wolverines.
Texas 31
Michigan 17
Evan Vieth, Staff Writer
As someone who grew up in a Michigan household, I’ve seen what the Big House crowd can do to opposing teams that aren’t prepared for the tenacity of the Wolverines. Thankfully for Texas, this game won’t be in the freezing cold, and the Longhorn faithful will still travel well. Between Michigan’s losses at quarterback and offensive line and the strength of this new era of Texas football, I don’t see Michigan taking home the win over the Longhorns, even as the reigning champions with home-field advantage.
Texas 28
Michigan 17
Isa Almeida, Staff Writer
While Texas is coming off a very strong season, Michigan is the national champion. I don’t think it’ll be an easy game for the Wolverines and Texas fans are expected to make a presence in Ann Arbor, but Michigan should get a win.
Michigan 21
Texas 13
Emma Hutchinson, Staff Writer
While Texas is the projected favorite in this matchup, it will take an astounding offensive performance from the Longhorns to take on such a historically successful and solid team like Michigan, especially in their own territory. I believe both teams will make this one a nail-biter until the end, but Texas has a way of creating their own path to victory.
Texas 30
Michigan 27
Lindsey Plotkin, Staff Writer
In a battle of two of the greatest programs in college football, this matchup will be nothing short today entertaining. Even with Michigan having a home field advantage in the Big House, the Longhorns are no stranger to playing in hostile environments on the road. This Texas team is dynamic and elite on both sides of the ball and though Michigan will put up a good fight, Texas will ultimately come out on top.
Texas 35
Michigan 28