Texas Wary of Michigan's 'Very Talented' NFL-Level Defense
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian isn't taking the Michigan defense lightly ahead of Saturday's top-10 matchup in Ann Arbor.
When meeting with the media during Wednesday's SEC Weekly Teleconference, he praised the talent of Sherrone Moore's defense while making it clear that the Longhorns know what they're going up against.
"They've got very talented players on the defensive side of the ball," Sarkisian said. "They have a very good defensive front. bunch of NFL players, high-draft-pick players, got three really good linebackers. I mean, these guys are NFL players, and they're very talented in the back. And they've got great length. They can run, they're physical. This is a physical defense. I think they play with a lot of pride."
Sarkisian also pointed to the creativity of Michigan defensive coorindator Wink Martindale, who is known to draw up unique ways to blitz the quarterback. Sarkisian is familiar with Martindale's approach, as the two worked with each other in the NFL on the staff of the then-Oakland Raiders during the 2004 season.
“I think naturally, (Martindale's) trademark and the wrinkle that you see is the pressure packages,” Sarkisian said. "He’s going to pressure you. He likes to cut it up and send defensive backs and send linebackers and attack protections and things of that nature, so he’s not afraid to do it.”
Texas is currently a 7.5-point favorite headed into Saturday, but the Longhorns would be best suited to completely ignore that number, as if they weren't already. Despite the loss of coach Jim Harbaugh and multiple key weapons on offense to the NFL, the defense remains elite and could be the deciding factor in Ann Arbor.
No. 3 Texas and No. 10 Michigan will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT.