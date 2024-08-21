Texas WR Johntay Cook II Lands NIL Deal With Beats by Dre
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns receiver Johntay Cook II is stepping into the world of NIL in a major way ahead of the regular season.
The sophomore speedster is teaming up with Beats by Dre headphones as a brand ambassador for the second-ever "Beats Elite" class, the company announced Wednesday, in what is being called "the premier NIL program for college football."
Cook II joins an elite list of players that will be brand ambassadors for Beats this season.
Here's the complete "Beats Elite" class of 2024:
- Carson Beck - Georgia, QB
- Johntay Cook II - Texas, WR
- Jaxson Dart - Ole Miss, QB
- Caleb Downs - Ohio State, S
- Dillon Gabriel - Oregon, QB
- Nico Iamaleava - Tennessee, QB
- Will Johnson - Michigan, DB
- Jalen Milroe - Alabama, QB
- Shedeur Sanders - Colorado, QB
- Malaki Starks - Georgia, DB
- DJ Uiagalelei - Florida State, QB
Cook II will be sporting custom-made Texas-themed Beats by Dre headphones during the season in what the company is calling a "first-of-its-kind partnership" with each participating university.
"New to 2024, Beats has teamed up with Learfield to secure intellectual property rights for each student’s university in a first-of-its-kind partnership, and the brand will create bespoke headphone and speaker designs with the institutions’ iconic marks," Beats by Dre said in a press release Wednesday. "These exclusive pieces can be seen on the players, both on and off the field, throughout the 2024 college football season."
Beats by Dre also released a campaign video that shows Cook II and other members of the class showing off their slick-looking headphones on their respective campuses. Cook II takes center stage on the turf inside "The Bubble" at Texas Football's indoor practice facility.
Take a look:
Entering his second collegiate season, Cook II's inclusion in a Beats class that features many established veterans speaks volumes to how his potential is viewed among those in the NIL sphere.
As a freshman last season, Cook II was buried within a talented depth chart that featured future NFL receivers like Adonai Mitchell, Jordan Whittington and Xavier Worthy. In 14 appearances, he had eight catches for 136 yards, snagging passes in seven different games. This included a 51-yard reception he had in the 38-6 win over Baylor.
Cook II and No. 4 Texas will kick off the regular season at home against Colorado State on Saturday, Aug. 31.