Texas QB Quinn Ewers Shares Latest on WRs Johntay Cook, DeAndre Moore Jr.
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are bringing one of the most dynamic receiving rooms in college football to the SEC this upcoming season.
The team added three talented transfers in Silas Bolden, Isaiah Bond and Matthew Golden, but Texas fans are still eager to see how the wideouts behind them can help the offense, particularly Johntay Cook II and DeAndre Moore Jr.
The pair is entering their second year in the program and have both flashed their play-making ability dating back to last spring. When speaking to the media Tuesday night, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers provided an update on where Cook and Moore Jr. are at in their development as the season approaches.
“First off, I think the biggest thing for them is just being more comfortable within the offense and knowing what to do in certain situations," Ewers said. "And I think another big thing is they're starting to understand, you know, why coach Sark is calling this play instead of calling on another play. And I think just their understanding of the game has improved a lot. I think they both got to sit behind guys like J Whitt and AD and Xavier, so they got to see what it looks like. I think they're in a good position right now.”
Moore Jr. appeared in 10 games last season but has yet to record his first-career catch. He had a 15-yard kickoff return in Texas' win over TCU. During the Orange-White Spring Game this past April, Moore Jr. had three catches for 93 yards and one touchdown.
As for Cook, he saw more playing time in the offesne than Moore Jr. as a freshman last season but was still buried wihtin a talented depth chart. In 14 appearances, he had eight catches for 136 yards, snagging passes in seven different games. This included a 51-yard reception he had in the Longhorns' 38-6 win over Baylor.
If the Longhorns can build a big lead at some point in the season opener against Colorado State on Aug. 31, expect Moore Jr. and Cook to receive some notable action.