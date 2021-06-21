Bulldogs Stop Streaking Longhorns 2-1 In College World Series Opener

The Texas Longhorns ran into the buzz saw that was Mississippi State pitcher Will Bednar on Sunday night, losing 2-1 to the Bulldogs

Entering their College World Series Opener against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, David Pierce's Texas Longhorns were one of the hottest teams in all of college baseball, winning five consecutive games by a margin of more than seven runs per game to earn a 47-15 overall record.

On Sunday night at TD Ameritrade Park, however, Texas finally met its match, with the Bulldogs coming away with a 2-1 win, and sending the Longhorns to the loser's bracket.

The Bulldogs took their first advantage of the day in the fourth inning, when infielder Scotty Dubrule hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield, scoring Kamren James, and putting the Bulldogs up 1-0.

Later that same inning, Brad Cumbest would extend that lead for the Bulldogs, hitting a triple down the right-field line to score catcher Luke Hancock, and make the score 2-0.

Mississippi State pitcher Will Bednar, who came into the evening at 7.1 on the year with a 3.53 ERA, was the star of the show for the Bulldogs, however, going six innings and striking out 15 batters while giving up just one hit, and walking one batter on the day.

Texas would finally get on the board in the bottom on the ninth when Mike Antico hit a solo home run off of Landon Sims to make the score 2-1.

But by then it was simply too late, as Sims would hold on against a late Longhorns push, to earn the save.

Longhorns first-team All-American sophomore starting pitcher Ty Madden will now drop to 7-5 on the season, after going seven innings and giving up two earned runs on four hits. Madden also finished the evening with 10 strikeouts.

Following the loss, the Longhorns will take the field again on Tuesday afternoon against the Tennessee Volunteers at 1 PM CT at TD Ameritrade Park in a lose or go home scenario.

