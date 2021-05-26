Sports Illustrated home
What grade does Coach Sarkisian get so far?

Sarkisian: ‘Gut’ Feeling Will Determine Starting Quarterback

On Wednesday, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke at the Touchdown Club of Houston luncheon. As his first off-campus event, the first-year head coach was swarmed with football questions.

Most notably, Sarkisian was asked about the ongoing quarterback battle between Hudson Card and Casey Thompson. “When the gut feels right I’ll make the call”, said Sarkisian.

He continued, “I didn’t feel like 15 spring practices was enough to say, ‘You’re the starter, you’re the backup.”

READ MORE: 'A Big Deal': Longhorns Latest To Offer Fast-Rising 2023 WR Prospect Ethan Davis

With a completely new staff and system, Texas will now prepare for the challenges it faces this upcoming season.

Sarkisian recognizes the Longhorns have “a challenging schedule.” He commented, “We’ve got our work cut out for us in Week 1 and then we turn around and go to Arkansas, and we know what that game means.”

In other news, Sarkisian announced that receiver Jake Smith “will be ready to go with us starting next week in our summer program."

READ MORE: "He's back": Longhorns WR Jake Smith Cleared To Return For Summer Workouts

As players begin returning to campus, the staff will continue to recruit future prospects. Sarkisian, who “love[s] to recruit,” will lead the Texas staff’s efforts. Sarkisian said that he “thinks recruiting is our lifeline. It’s the way you can shape your program.”

He continued, “In the NFL you get one 1st round draft pick; in college, you get as many as you want.”

CONTINUE READING: Texas' Top Talent for 2021: No. 10 - Ray Thornton

How is Sarkisian doing so far? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

