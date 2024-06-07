Three Texas Softball Stars Make WCWS All-Tournament Team
Teagan Kavan might only be a freshman, but her posture wouldn't give that away. Kavan got high praise from Texas pitching legend Cat Osterman and was acknowledged by the NCAA in the Women's College World Series All-Tournament team.
"We see a stoic but a very tested freshman," Osterman said. "She's really able to be out there and keep her composure and continue to execute her game plan. I’m just seeing game after game that she gets stronger and stronger. It's fun to watch.”
In her two appearances in the tournament before the final, the Big 12 Freshman of the Year shut down Stanford. Though she struggled against Oklahoma in the title decider, her previous performances were enough of a stand-out.
Kavan wasn't the only Texas freshman to get her name up on the twelve-player list.
Infielder Katie Stewart had four RBIs, two runs, and one home run against the Florida Gators in Game 2 of the tournament. Stewart held a 1.000 fielding percentage and 26 putouts throughout the five games played.
In the batting order, the freshman holds the tough job of being fifth, behind Player of the Year Reese Atwood, who ended the season with 23 home runs.
“She could be the unsung hero,” head coach Mike White said of Stewart. “They’d just walk (Atwood) if we didn’t have a productive hitter behind her.”
Utility Mia Scott was the third Longhorn to make the selective list. Scott gave Texas hope against Oklahoma with a first-inning home run in the first game. The junior had previously had a home run in her team's 10-0 win over Florida.
It wasn't just batting and running Scott thrived in. Fielding, she had seven catches in the finals and 14 total in the tournament.
Two freshmen and one junior named among the stars of the tournament mean Texas can only grow.
“They do have a lot of veterans," sophomore pitcher Citlaly Gutierrez said. "We're pretty young, still learning and growing. We've proved a lot this year, so I think we're still coming up.”
With both teams moving to the Southeastern Conference, Oklahoma will still be as close as it has ever been, but to be the best, you have to play the best.
“Texas always makes us better,” Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso said. “I think that we could both agree that we do that for each other. That’s how we get here. That’s why we’re looking at each other on the national championship stage.”