Texas Longhorns Softball's WCWS Hopes End At Hands of Rival Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma softball’s offense proved to be too much for Texas, winning Game 2 of the WCWS Championship Series 8-4, securing the Sooners' fourth straight national title.
Thursday night’s matchup had similar events to the night before. Oklahoma led early and was supplemented by fantastic offense in the middle innings, stifling a late comeback attempt by the Longhorns.
Oklahoma led by one after the second inning before Texas initially started to come to life. In a small-ball two-out rally, Texas captain Alyssa Washington drove in shortstop Viviana Martinez, tying the game in the top of the third. With the bases still loaded, DH Joley Mitchell had a chance to give Texas its first major advantage of the tournament.
Working a 2-0 count, Texas looked in control. Two more balls and the Longhorns walked in a run, which meant Oklahoma’s Karlie Keeney had to throw a strike. Keeney, however, battled through the at-bat, forcing a 3-2 count. In a battle that was likely to dictate the momentum for the rest of the game, Keeney forced a week grounder to the right side, an easy play for the Sooners as the Longhorns left three on base.
Texas would take the lead in the top of the fourth thanks to center fielder Kayden Henry’s speed and some luck with an error by Oklahoma, but the bottom of the fourth was where the Sooners truly broke the game open.
With starting pitcher Mac Morgan out of the game for the Longhorns after just three innings, reliever Estelle Czech was tasked with getting through the Sooners lineup. Oklahoma struck quickly, loading the bases in 16 pitches with just one out on the board. Another massive payoff pitch came in the at-bat between Czech and first baseman Cydney Sanders, with both players battling into a 3-2 count. Czech choose a pitch low in the zone and Sanders turned on it, sending the ball into the right-center gap. The bases cleared, and what felt like a home crowd in Oklahoma City erupted as Oklahoma was now up two.
It wasn’t until the sixth inning that action resumed, as Texas began to knock on the door once again. The Longhorns found unexpected power from nine-hole hitter Ashton Maloney, whose double brought Mitchell to third after her walk. Texas had the tying run on second with just one out and the top of the order coming up.
First stepped Bella Dayton, the leadoff batter and arguably one of the most consistent hitters on the team. Dayton worked a 1-1 count but swung hard and missed on relief pitcher Nicole May’s changeup. Frazzled, Dayton would whiff on the next pitch, setting up third baseman Mia Scott with a two-out RBI chance.
But Scott wouldn’t face May. A familiar face emerged from the Sooner bullpen after a mound visit, Kelly Maxwell. The Oklahoma State transfer had dominated in the previous night's matchup, and the veteran was being asked to finish the final four outs of the Sooners' potential fourpeat.
Scott quickly fell behind 0-2, with the hopes of the Longhorn fans dwindling. On the 0-2 pitch, Scott chopped a ball to the right side, forcing a tough play for second baseman Avery Hodge. Safe was Scott, as was Mitchell at home, and Texas had brought the game within one, two runners still on base.
But as the camera panned to the celebrating Longhorns, a random eruption came from the Oklahoma fans. Out number three was called, and panic ensued. Scott, for seemingly no apparent reason, decided to step into the basepaths between first and second. Either a mental lapse or a misjudgment from the senior meant she couldn’t react in time to being tagged out. Texas’ rally had been quieted by an uncharacteristic mistake, and from there the wheels fell off.
The Sooners added three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, pushing the lead to four. With all the momentum on their side, Texas had no hopes of defeating Maxwell and getting back into the game. A 1-2-3 top of the seventh ended the Longhorns season in second place, a fantastic accomplishment for the team, but a frustrating result at the hands of its most bitter rival.