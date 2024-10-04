Tiering The Longhorns Offense: Just How Good Are Arch Manning and Ryan Wingo?
With just eight days separating the Texas Longhorns and the Red River Rivalry game, a lot is at stake for this 2024 team.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian, despite his recent success, has never gotten over the hump against Oklahoma. Despite a dominant 49-0 performance in the coach's second year in Austin, the California native is just 1-2 all-time against the Sooners, with both losses coming in heartbreaking fashion.
According to ESPN’s win probability metrics, 2023’s loss gave Texas an 85% chance of winning before Dillon Gabriel’s two-minute drill touchdown drive. In 2021, the Longhorns had nearly a 97% chance of winning when they were up two touchdowns in Oklahoma’s territory in the third, but magic from future No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams brought the Sooners back in an over 100-point affair.
Sarkisian has been about as good as a coach can be in the first four years of his tenure. Multiple top-five recruiting classes, a conference championship, and a college football playoff berth that nearly led to a national championship game appearance. But the most elusive part of his resume has been the Sooners.
Thankfully, Sarkisian may have the best team of his career in 2024. The Longhorns were ranked as the No. 1 team in the country up until Alabama’s win over Georgia this weekend, and Texas is undefeated in its first season in the SEC. The Longhorns have already defeated defending national champions Michigan, but the true tests start here. With Oklahoma followed by Georgia, Texas not only has bragging rights and legacies on the line, but they have college football playoff hopes on the line as well.
Texas’ offense currently ranks No. 11 in the nation in scoring and No. 8 in total yardage despite a myriad of injuries. Texas is thankful for this bye week, as quarterback Quinn Ewers will now be able to rest and play his first full game since Week 2 against the Wolverines. Running back injuries have been plenty, but the duo of Jaydon Blue and Tre Wisner should be healthy and ready to go for next Saturday.
While the defense may be the strong suit of this Texas team in 2024, its offense may be the key to this matchup against Oklahoma. The Sooners have struggled on offense, juggling between two quarterbacks, failing to establish a run game and receiving severe blows to the wide receiver room. But its defense has been elite, sitting in the top six in both turnovers and opponent rushing yards per carry.
With a stout defense in front of them, Texas will have to rely on its stars to get them through the game. So what better way to clear up who the best of the best on the team is than to tier all 19 players (and an extra contributor) on the offense that have been key players to the undefeated offense so far?
Tier 1: Superstars
Kelvin Banks Jr., Quinn Ewers, Isaiah Bond
Texas has three legit superstars on this offense, which can’t be said about many teams in the nation. Kelvin Banks anchors PFF’s best pass-blocking offensive line in the nation, and there are arguments to be had that he’s the best offensive tackle in the country.
Ewers is undeniable. A Heisman favorite before his injury, it's hard to say Ewers isn’t a top-five quarterback in the nation when healthy. The gunslinger has shown to be a big-game passer, elevating his play in games like last year’s matchup versus Alabama and the B12 Championship Game. Ewers is the undeniable leader of this offense, and Texas is at its best with him at the helm.
Bond has a case for the fastest player in the entire nation, and he’s shown his ability since joining the Longhorns this offseason. Bond is the most dangerous player in the nation in the screen game, averaging 17 yards on six screen catches. Bond is an NFL-level talent, as are the other two, and it’s easy to see why. The speedster will be Ewers’ top target come next Saturday, and Bond will be pushing for the top yardage spot in the SEC as the season progresses.
Tier 2: High Level Starters
Matthew Golden, Jake Majors, Cameron Williams
Williams is the name that sticks out most in this tier, especially given his penalty problems, but the ranking is justified for his ability to dominate every snap. The right tackle has come into his own in his first year starting, and the discipline will only get better as the year goes on. His 82.5 PFF pass-blocking grade is top-five in the SEC, and his mauling 6’5 335 frame, paired with his ability to stay healthy (leading the team in snaps) makes him a dominant compliment to Banks.
Majors is a player that many would expect to see in this tier. A fourth-year starter, one of the few players to precede Sarkisian, Majors is the captain of the offensive line. He, Williams and Banks have all won SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week this season, and his performance against Michigan, which possesses two of the best interior defensive linemen in the nation, was nothing short of dominant.
Golden has been one of the pleasant surprises of the 2024 season. Though he was deemed as one of the better transfer receivers in the nation, he didn’t have the clout that Bond did coming in. With questions on whether he would have a major role on the team, he has found a way to shut the critics down. Golden has been as solid as it gets as a wide-out, and has actually out-snapped Bond this year. He and Bond are the wide receiver duo that will see the field most for the rest of the season, no matter the formation.
Tier 3: Budding Superstars Waiting to Step Up
Arch Manning, Ryan Wingo
It’s so hard to find a spot for this duo. Wingo is PFF’s highest-ranked offensive freshman in the nation, and the rankers have him ahead of all but one player on the team’s rankings. That player, of course, is Arch Manning. Though Manning never had to play against tough competition, his talent is undeniable. The duo are both sat behind players in the tiers above, but the second they touch the field magic happens. Wingo will get his chances at points in games, similar to how he had the team’s longest rush against Michigan in week two. And if Ewers ever does go down, Texas still has a top-10 quarterback in the nation sitting behind him.
Tier 4: Solid Starters with Flaws
Jaydon Blue, DeAndre Moore Jr., Gunnar Helm, Hayden Conner, DJ Campbell
This tier features five really strong players for the Longhorns, but all guys who have had flaws in their game.
Helm is likely the most controversial in this tier, especially given his prowess as a blocker, but its hard to put him any higher. Outside of a stellar game against Michigan, which would be the argument to add him to Tier 2, Helm has been extremely quiet as a pass catcher.
Blue has shown that he can be a superstar-level player and probably would’ve been at the top of Tier 2 if he had not played against Mississippi State. His fumbling problems are real, and should be monitored as Texas gets closer to next Saturday.
Both guards have been solid players, but Texas’ lack of push on the offensive line and a lack of an explosive run game has not gone unnoticed. Conner and Campbell are both solid, but their jobs aren’t assured, and have a ways to go to be seen as equal to their center and tackle counterparts.
Moore has been a great riser for this Texas team in 2024, but his role has been limited to a slot run-blocker. He’s sixth on the team in receiving yards as a starter and the Longhorns prefer to take him out in favor of Wingo on obvious passing downs.
Tier 5: Backups with Arguments to Be Starters
Quintrevion Wisner, Cole Hutson
Wisner has fully entered his name into the ring after the game against Mississippi State. While Blue was all but benched after his two fumbles, Wisner stepped in and looked fantastic. Wisner has been solid, though inconsistent, for most of the season, and he makes a great argument to become the team’s starter.
Cole Hutson is the definition of a player you love to have but never fully appreciate. Some have said that an offensive line is only as good as its sixth lineman, and Hutson is a great one. A former true-freshman starter, Hutson has solidified himself as a swing guard, stepping in for injuries or sometimes in place of Campbell for individual drives. Hutson has actually been the superior run blocker, according to PFF, and may see an uptick in playtime if Campbell struggles.
Tier 6: One-Dimensional Role Players
Jerrick Gibson, Johntay Cook and Juan Davis
Though all three of these players have shown their value thus far, its hard to expect they majorly cut into the playing time or touches of other offensive weapons. Davis has played the most snaps of this group and has the most assured role as the team’s TE2 and blocker. He plays his role well, but is not a player other teams gameplan for.
Gibson and Cook are different stories. Gibson looked primed for an elevated role earlier in the season, but it's clear that Sarkisian and running back coach Tashard Choice have their reservations. He struggles in both the pass-catching and blocking game, but his ability as a bruising, short-yardage back is invaluable. Gibson will see playing time, but it may be in the form of five to six short-yardage carries per game.
Cook, on the other hand, is just a talented receiver in a group of even better receivers. Wingo’s breakout has stunted Cook’s playing time, and his inability to elevate his intermediate game, and struggles with drops, has made him a backup in this offense. Cook still has a role as a deep-threat man-beater, but it's doubtful he puts up many targets or snaps unless there are multiple injuries in the room.
Tier 7: Special Teams
Silas Bolden, Amari Niblack
These two transfers haven’t become the offensive playmakers fans might’ve hoped. Bolden is just too small for this Texas offense, standing at 5’7, but has carved out a role as a punt returner. Niblack was expected to be a lot more of a contributor, having been the No. 1 tight end in the transfer portal, but his inability to block has been his kryptonite. 21 players have received more snaps than Niblack, and Davis and Helm seem to be locked in ahead of him.