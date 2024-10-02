Two Longhorns Picked in First Round Of Latest PFF NFL Mock Draft
In a recent NFL mock draft made by PFF, the Texas Longhorns are projected to have two players go in the first round, with one being selected in the top five.
With the fifth pick, PFF has the Cleveland Browns selecting Kelvin Banks Jr. PFF describes Banks Jr. as a "smooth mover for his size." Furthermore, Banks Jr. is rated as one of the highest-graded offensive tackles in the entire nation in PFF's grade at 83.2.
It shouldn't be a surprise to see this kind of talent go this early. Banks Jr. was put in the preseason First Team All-America by the Associated Press, CBS Sports, ESPN, Sporting News, and The Athletic.
Following the 35-13 victory against Mississippi State in Texas's first SEC football victory, Kelvin Banks Jr. was awarded the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week.
The second Longhorn appears at the 22nd pick with star wide receiver Isaiah Bond going to the Denver Broncos.
According to PFF, "Bond brings exceptional speed, explosiveness, agility, and long speed" to the table for quarterback Bo Nix and the Broncos.
In his first season with Texas following two years at Alabama, Bond has taken in 364 yards through the air on just 20 receptions for three touchdowns, including a 103-yard performance with two touchdowns against UTSA.
Additionally, Texas has used Bond for his speed on the ground. The wide receiver has 51 rushing yards in only two attempts to go with another touchdown, this time against Mississippi State.
Quinn Ewers' injury seemed to really hurt his draft stock. His absence from the draft list could be surprising, lots of mock drafts have had Ewers in the top 10 pre-injury.
For teams, only Ohio State (4), Michigan (4), and LSU (3) have more players in the mock draft going in the first round. Other colleges with two players are Alabama, Georgia, Colorado and Texas A&M.