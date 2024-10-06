Top Longhorns Basketball Staffer Leaves For New Job
The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is on the cusp of what could be a big year on the 40 Acres.
Unfortunately, they will now be entering the year without one of the top members of head coach Rodney Terry's coaching staff.
According to a report from college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Longhorns director of recruiting Ty Larson is set to leave the program and join Bobby Hurley's staff with the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Larson will serve as a special assistant to the head coach in Tempe.
Hurley has been with Arizona State since 2015 and has made the NCAA tournament three times in that nine-year span. He now brings Larson to his staff in hopes of bolstering his team's success on the recruiting trail, where they have struggled in years past.
With Larson, the Sun Devils will certainly have a chance to do just that.
A fast riser in the industry, Larson came to the Longhorns after three seasons at Texas Tech, where he served as a student manager under Chris Beard from 2019-2021.
Larson then came to Austin in 2022 alongside Beard, where he helped the Longhorns reel in several high-profile recruits and transfers along the way, including Five-star Tre Johnson and Four-Star Nicolas Codie in the 2024 class, four-star Chris Johnson in the 2023 class, and five-stars Dillon Mitchell and Arterio Morris in the 2022 class.
Larson also helped the Horns land standout transfers over the last three seasons, such as Tyrese Hunter, Sir'Jabari Rice, Chendall Weaver, Max Abmas, Kadin Shedrick, Arthur Kaluma, Malik Presley, Jordan Pope, Julian Larry, Jayson Kent, and Tramon Mark.