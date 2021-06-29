Sports Illustrated home
Top OT Kelvin Banks On Longhorns: “The Culture is Changing"

Top offensive tackle prospect Kelvin Banks is impressed with the new direction of the Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns are in the midst of a complete makeover under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, and the rest of the nation, including top recruits from around the country, have begun to notice. 

One of those prospects is top 2022 offensive tackle prospect Kelvin Banks, who is coming off a recent visit to Austin, where he was completely blown away by the program's new direction.

READ MORE: Longhorns Land Commitment from Elite 2022 RB Jamarion Miller

“I had a great time," Banks said. "Just like the other schools, it’s a place where you can build yourself as a person, good contact with people, background. You know someone can get you a job after graduation.”

However, the biggest takeaway for Banks was the culture, where Texas has made vast improvements since the previous regime under Tom Herman. 

“The culture is changing right now," Banks said. "It’s different from the past coach that was there. 

READ MORE: Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Texas Christian University

In fact, he was so impressed by the new culture under Sarkisian that he believes the Longhorns could already be in contention for a national championship run. 

"Sark and (Kyle) Flood are gonna turn Texas around," Banks continued. "They could be a good contender in the national championship run.”

Banks is set to make his commitment decision on July 24, but Sarkisian, Flood, and the rest of the Texas staff will continue to stay hot on his trail until then. 

"Coach Sark communicates with me one-on-one and texts me all the time," Banks said. "Coach Flood, Coach (Jeff) Banks. Contact is on a daily basis."

Will Banks end up wearing burnt orange? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

