Top Out-Of-State DE Zac Swanson Commits To Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns landed another big-time pledge on Monday night, when out-of-state defensive end Zac Swanson committed to the program

It was the second major commitment of the day for the Longhorns after the Alabama transfer Ben Davis committed on Monday morning.

Swanson, who made the announcement via his Twitter account, is one of the top recruits in the state of Arizona, and one of the defensive end recruits in the entire class.

The Phoenix Arizona product picked the Longhorns over other Power Five programs such as USC, Oregon, and Kentucky, while his home state programs, Arizona and Arizona State, did not make his top-4.

"Texas was one of my more recent offers,” Swanson told 247Sports recruiting analyst Mike Roach. “The new coaching staff up there is unbelievable and I have already been able to make a great relationship with them. Everyone I have talked to says how good the new defensive coordinator, Pete Kwiatkowski, is and how well he is going to do up there and I think I fit in tho the scheme perfectly after talking about it with him.

Swanson becomes the second defensive line commitment of the 2022 class for the Longhorns, joining Houston North Shore (TX) defensive lineman Kristopher Ross.

