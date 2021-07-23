Top Recruits React To Reports Of Texas Leaving Big 12 For SEC

LonghornsCountry.com caught up with some of the top Longhorns recruits and commits to gauge their reaction on Texas reportedly leaving the Big 12 for the SEC

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are reportedly set to move from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference, in a decision that has already rocked the college football landscape.

As a result, many recruits' decisions may be changed due to a desire, or lack thereof, to play in the SEC.

With that in mind, LonghornsCountry.com caught up with some of the top recruits from around the country to see what they had to say about the two powerhouses changing conferences.

You can see what they had to say below:

*denotes a current Texas commitment

*2022 QB Maalik Murphy - Junipero Serra (Gardena, CA): "I actually haven’t given it much thought yet but it would be a huge move and major jump for the program, can’t wait to see what’s in store for us!"

*2022 ATH Anthony Jones - Liberty (Henderson, NV): "I look at it like this, I don’t care what division we play in because I feel that we are the best program in the country and we have the coaching staff that knows what it takes to win no matter who we go against. So it doesn’t matter who we play, I want to play the best competition anyway"

*2022 WR Armani Winfield - Lewisville (Lewisville, TX): "I’m all for it."

*2022 S Bryan Allen Jr. - Aledo (Aledo, TX): "I love it. I can play with anyone so let's do it!!!! Football is Football I don't care where it's played."

*2022 OL Cole Hutson - Frisco (Frisco, TX): "That would be cool. But to me it’s not a big deal because either way, I’m going to UT to compete and dominate in every aspect of the game doesn’t matter who my opponent is."

2022 WR Xavion Brice (OU Commit) - Seguin (Arlington, TX): "I have no problem with it. It's big-time competition. I love it!!"

2022 OL Jacob Sexton (OU Commit) - Deer Creek (Edmond, OK): "If it happens I’d get to play in both the SEC and big 12 so that's pretty sweet! I think it would be beneficial to show the talent that way."

2022 DB Bobby Taylor (Texas A&M Commit) - Katy (Katy, TX): “The SEC has the best football in the nation, don’t blame them for wanting to come and join but I’m not worried about them. We’ll take those 15 yards penalties because it’s still horns down."

2022 LB Ish Harris (Texas A&M Commit) - Pilot Point (Pilot Point, TX): "Let 'em Join!! see how they do!!"

2022 DL Aaron Bryant - Southaven (Southaven, MS): "I feel like it Would be great for football because it would just make the SEC more competitive and we’d be able to see great historic rivalry’s spark up again."

2022 DL Jadon Scarlett - Argyle (Argyle, TX): "I’m surprised to hear the news. I thought OU and Texas would stay big 12, but if they join it’ll make the SEC a bit more interesting."

2022 DL Ashton Porter - Cy Ranch (Cypress, TX): "I think it would be a great fit for Texas and Oklahoma because there just as big and faster."

2023 RB Rueben Owens - El Campo (El Campo, TX): "It would be good to know another in-state program is in such a competitive conference. I think it would add credibility for a lot of recruits nationally."

2023 ATH Bruce Mitchell - Lonestar (Frisco, TX): "I’m excited about it. Iron sharpens iron so the opportunity to compete against the best in the country in the best conference is definitely something I’m interested in!!"

2023 WR/TE Ethan Davis - Collins Hill (Suwanee, GA): "It's crazy, two more powerhouse schools joining a powerhouse conference. It was just unexpected"

2023 DE Jayden Wayne - Lincoln (Tacoma, WA): "I think that would change a lot. SEC is the best conference so that would make it more competitive. I love it."

2022 OT Malik Agbo - Todd Beamer (Federal Way, WA): "Yeah I think it’s a pretty interesting decision, but I am really excited to see the outcome and how things play out now!!!"

