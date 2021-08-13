Trio Of Longhorns To Be Inducted Into HISD Athletic Hall Of Honor

Three legendary Texas Longhorn athletes will see their athletic careers officially recognized by their former Houston school district

The Houston Independent School District will officially induct three former Longhorns into the districts' Hall of Honor tomorrow, Aug. 14 to recognize their athletic achievements as alumni of three different high schools in the district.

Vince Young, Greg Swindell, and Carlette Guidry-Falkquay will be three out of 16 inductees and one team that are apart of this years' class. All three experienced fantastic athletic success during their time in college, leading to the induction.

As a three-year QB at Texas from 2003 to 2005, Young put himself in the conversation as one of the best athletes to ever attend the University of Texas at Austin.

He was a graduate of James Madison High School in Houston, Texas and immediately made a name for himself during his freshman season on the Forty Acres. The electrifying dual-threat quarterback threw for 1155 yards and six touchdowns, while also rushing for 998 yards and 11 touchdowns. It was a sign of things to come.

Young capped off his career at Texas by leading the team to a 41-38 victory over the undefeated and No. 1 USC Trojans in the 2005 BCS National Championship game to give the Longhorns a perfect 13-0 season. The game is considered by many to be one of the greatest college football games ever played, as Young's scamper into the end zone with 19 seconds left gave Texas their fourth football national championship in program history.

Young's historic performance saw him complete 30 out of 40 pass attempts for 267 yards, while also dominating in the run game to the tune of 200 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries.

He was named the recipient of the Maxwell Award, Davey O'Brien Award and Manning Award as well as being the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy and was a first-team All-American. Young was then drafted third overall in the 2006 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.

Swindell was a talented pitcher out of Sharpstown High School in Houston before attending UT in 1984. During his time as a Longhorn, Swindell accumulated a 1.92 career ERA and an impressive 43-8 record. He even holds Texas Baseball records with 501 career strikeouts and 14 shutouts.

The accolades for Swindell are abundant, as the Fort Worth native is one of the best on the mound in the history of Longhorn's baseball. He was one of the driving forces during back-to-back College World Series title in 1984 and 1985, including a co-championship in 1986.

Swindell was also named a three-time All-SWC player and three-time first team All-American. He was the 1984 Baseball America Freshman of the Year, 1986 SWC Player of the Year and 1986 Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Year.

The left-handed pitcher went on to have a lengthy career in the MLB after attending college, playing 17 seasons for six different teams. Over 664 career games and 269 starts, Swindell compiled a professional record of 123-122 with a 3.86 ERA, while tossing 1,542 strikeouts and 501 walks.

Guidry-Falkquay was a graduate of Sterling Aviation High School in Houston before attending Texas to become one of the school's all-time best track and field stars.

During her career at Texas, Guidry-Falkquay was an All-American 23 times, while also becoming a 12-time NCAA Champion and 17-time Southwestern Conference champion in sprints and relays. Yet, this was just the beginning of her decorated career.

She won the Honda Award as National Track and Field Athlete of the Year as a senior in 1991 and received the Babe Zaharias Award as the nation's top female athlete. Guidry-Falkquay also earned the title of the SWC Female Track Athlete of the 1980's.

She even found flourishing success as an Olympian, winning two Olympic gold medals as a member of the USA’s 400-meter relay team in 1992 in Barcelona and 1996 in Atlanta.

All three athletes are Longhorn legends and are now finally getting the official recognition from HISD.

