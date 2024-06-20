Two Texas Defensive Backs Named to Lott Impact Trophy Watch List
Since 2004, the Lott IMPACT Trophy has been awarded to the college football defensive IMPACT player of the year. IMPACT is an acronym meaning: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.
Michigan currently holds the record for most winners, while Texas is yet to produce a trophy holder. However, two Texas defensive backs were named to the trophy's watch list.
Senior Andrew Mukuba, ranked the No.1 safety in the safety portal, still hasn't played an official game in burnt orange. The Clemson transfer, originally from Zimbabwe but raised in Austin, was credited with 149 tackles (4.5 for loss), one sack, 20 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one interception in 35 games (31 starts) in his three years in South Carolina. He's made a name for himself since his freshman year, when he earned a spot in the Freshman All-American team from multiple outlets.
Fifth-year defensive back Jahdae Barron has been a Longhorn since he started his collegiate career. He is tied for sixth in program history with three non-offensive touchdowns with 41 games played and 23 starts. Barron was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award in 2023, while also being named to the All-Big 12 second team.
In the upcoming season, Barron will be switching his number from 23 to seven. He might have missed the spring scrimmage, but head coach Steve Sarkisian is confident he will be in his best form in the fall.
"We know he's more than capable as a football player," Sarkisian said. "He's tough, savvy, physical and a good leader. The fact that we have some good depth that we can limit and monitor how many reps we're giving him helps, but when the fall rolls around he will be fine and flying around."