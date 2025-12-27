Texas Longhorns Self-Report Six NCAA Violations Tied to Sports Betting

Earlier this week, the Texas Longhorns self-reported six NCAA violations related to sports betting between Jan. 1 and Oct. 28, according to documents obtained by the Austin-American-Statesman.

The six new violations follow a previous report in late 2024 in which the Longhorns released five sports wagering violations for five months. The recent reports illustrate how difficult it is for athletic programs to navigate the NCAA wagering rules in the rapid expansion of legalized betting platforms.

While traditional sports betting remains illegal in Texas, daily fantasy platforms are legal in the state. NCAA rules, on the other hand, prohibit student-athletes and select people within the athletic department from sports betting in any capacity.

Details of the Violations Texas Reported

Oct 4, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte talks with Florida Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin before the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

According to the Austin-American-Statesman, the six individuals — whose names were removed from the document — placed a total of 121 wagers amounting to over $1,000 in value. Two of the six bettors placed bets on sporting events that the Longhorns were participating in.

Another two betting violations were associated with members of Texas' softball and women's basketball programs, but the released documents showed that the actual bets were placed by males and not student athletes. One of the violations involved an IT staff member, and the remaining three cases were not labeled by sport.

Of the six individuals reported to the NCAA, three of them currently remain employed with the university. Two of the university's employees were immediately terminated for their actions, while the final bettor no longer worked at the university when the news came out.

All six violations reported by Texas were identified by ProhiBet, a compliance service that cross-references personal information of athletic department personnel with sportsbook and daily fantasy registrations. The Southeastern Conference has required its members to implement ProHiBet since the 2023-24 season.

Do the Violations Affect the Longhorns' Bowl Game?

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

At this time, the violations aren't expected to impact Texas' postseason plans or availability for their upcoming Citrus Bowl matchup vs Michigan on New Year's Eve. None of the individuals involved in the betting violations were identified as student-athletes within Steve Sarkisian's program.

While the athletic department as a whole may be under scrutiny in the coming days, the Texas football program can continue its bowl game preparation as scheduled. The Longhorns landed in Orlando on Friday afternoon, where they will practice until the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines.

For Sarkisian and the Longhorns, this is mainly a compliance issue and doesn't affect the team on the field. With no players involved, the focus of the program can remain on finishing the season on a strong note.

