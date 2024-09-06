WATCH: Glen Powell Narrates New Texas vs. Michigan Hype Video
Glen Powell is known mostly as a movie star with his roles in recent blockbusters like "Twisters" and "Top Gun: Maverick". But he's also known as a huge fan of Texas football.
Powell has always voiced his support for Texas. He was a celebrity guest on ESPN's College Gameday when Alabama visited the Longhorns in 2022 and commonly posts about the team's success on his socials.
And with less than 24 hours left between #3 Texas and #10 Michigan, Powell and Texas Football released a hype video to fans to help them get pumped up.
"We've been working in the shadows, sweating through the heat," Powell said in the video. "Why? Because we got a mission, and we're ready to meet it head on."
The mission will be tough. Michigan has won 23 home games in a row. Their last loss at home came to Ohio State on Nov. 30th, 2019.
"It'll be 100 vs. 100,000. And that is just fine with us." Powell said.
You don't have to go that far in the past to remember a daunting out-of-conference away game for the Horns. In week 2 last year, Texas was able to pull off one of the greatest wins of the 2023 college football season beating Alabama in Tuscaloosa 34-24.
To beat Michigan and their defense, it's likely Quinn Ewers will have to play a lot like he did against the Crimson Tide, where he threw for 349 yards and 3 touchdowns.
This game has the potential to be a classic, Texas is currently favored on the spread (-7.5). Kickoff will be at 11 AM on FOX.