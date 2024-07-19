Longhorns Country

'We're All Fired Up': Texas QB Quinn Ewers Ready For Challenge vs. Michigan

Quinn Ewers has experienced the Big House before, and is ready to lead the Texas Longhorns into that environment.

Matt Galatzan

Sep 9, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates with his parents on their 34-24 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates with his parents on their 34-24 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

DALLAS - The Texas Longhorns have a new challenge ahead of them in 2024 as they begin their first season as a member of the SEC.

However, before they get to SEC play, the Horns will take part in one of the more anticipated matchups of the non-conference slate when they head up to Ann Arbor to take on the Michigan Wolverines.

While that would surely be a daunting environment for most, Texas QB Quinn Ewers has seen it before as a member of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

And he can't wait to lead his team into one of the most historic stadiums in the country.

ewer
Sep 9, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates with his parents on their 34-24 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

"Overall just excitement because, you know, to be the best you've got to play the best. We're all fired up to go up to Ann Arbor," Ewers said at SEC Media Days on Wednesday. "It's actually my second time going up there. I was up there when Ohio State played 'em back in 2021. It's going to be cool to go back up there and see, and now I understand the hatred that Ohio State has for them. I understand the rivalry. So it's going to be cool to carry that. Overall excited for the season and all the great games that we're going to have on schedule."

When he was with the Buckeyes, he watched Michigan route his former squad 42-27 in front of a raucous home crowd.

In other words, he knows what's at stake, and he knows the challenge that the Wolverines and their fans will be able to present.

"Going up to the big house, it's going to be an awesome environment," Ewers said. "Place is going to be rockin', especially with all the hype, because it's an early game, and they're coming off a really big win, the National Championship. The team up north."

The two historic programs will face off at 11 am CT on September 7.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News