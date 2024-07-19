'We're All Fired Up': Texas QB Quinn Ewers Ready For Challenge vs. Michigan
DALLAS - The Texas Longhorns have a new challenge ahead of them in 2024 as they begin their first season as a member of the SEC.
However, before they get to SEC play, the Horns will take part in one of the more anticipated matchups of the non-conference slate when they head up to Ann Arbor to take on the Michigan Wolverines.
While that would surely be a daunting environment for most, Texas QB Quinn Ewers has seen it before as a member of the Ohio State Buckeyes.
And he can't wait to lead his team into one of the most historic stadiums in the country.
"Overall just excitement because, you know, to be the best you've got to play the best. We're all fired up to go up to Ann Arbor," Ewers said at SEC Media Days on Wednesday. "It's actually my second time going up there. I was up there when Ohio State played 'em back in 2021. It's going to be cool to go back up there and see, and now I understand the hatred that Ohio State has for them. I understand the rivalry. So it's going to be cool to carry that. Overall excited for the season and all the great games that we're going to have on schedule."
When he was with the Buckeyes, he watched Michigan route his former squad 42-27 in front of a raucous home crowd.
In other words, he knows what's at stake, and he knows the challenge that the Wolverines and their fans will be able to present.
"Going up to the big house, it's going to be an awesome environment," Ewers said. "Place is going to be rockin', especially with all the hype, because it's an early game, and they're coming off a really big win, the National Championship. The team up north."
The two historic programs will face off at 11 am CT on September 7.