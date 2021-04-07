NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
WATCH: Longhorns Get Visit From Furry Companion in Win Over Texas A&M Corpus-Christi

The Texas Longhorns got an unexpected visitor during their 14-4 route of Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Tuesday night
The Texas Longhorns were able to secure a 14-4 win over the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday evening, extending their winning streak to four consecutive games. 

However, the team's domination of the Islanders was not the only event to take place on the Diamond on Tuesday, as the Longhorns got a visitor from a wayward possum midway through the eighth inning of play. 

The possum ran onto the field and along the left-field wall, halting play and causing a few members of the Longhorns' bullpen to give chase in order to get the game back on track. 

That proved more difficult than it would seem, though, as the rodent did his best to avoid the Longhorn pursuers along the warning track. 

Eventually, however, the possum was cornered into the Texas Bullpen, captured, and removed peacefully from Disch-Falk Field, allowing the game to resume as normal. 

After the game got back on track, the Longhorns would continue their domination of the Islanders, running up five runs in total in the eighth inning. 

The Longhorns will be back in action on Wednesday against Stephen F. Austin at 6:30 p.m. CT, with left-hander Pete Hansen taking the mound for the Longhorns.

The game will be televised on Longhorn Network. 

What did you think about the Longhorns win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

