WATCH: Longhorns Senior Julia Grosso Clinches Canada’s First Olympic Gold

The current Texas soccer star made her mark on Olympic history with one kick.

Texas Longhorn's soccer standout Julia Grosso put the finishing touches on a historic win for the Canadian Women on Friday. All it took was a single kick, and the country now has their first Olympic gold medal ever in the sport.

Take a look at Grosso's historic kick that brought home the gold.

After drawing 1-1 with a heavily favored Sweden team, the score remained deadlocked in extra time as the game shifted to a penalty shootout. Grosso's kick was the final dagger for Sweden, as the Canadians persevered to a 3-2 win in the penalty stage.

Grosso's kick solidified the win in what was the first-ever penalty shootout in a women's Olympic soccer gold medal match. Canada's goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe was a defensive anchor for the team, as her two penalty saves kept Sweden at bay and allowed Grosso to secure the gold.

At only 20 years old, Grosso has now made Olympic history. The Vancouver native's newly acquired gold medal is now at the top of an already long list of accomplishments in her sport at such a young age.

As a freshman at Texas in 2018, Grosso showed she was in a prime position to have a successful career. The midfielder was named to the Big 12 Conference All-Freshman Team and was an All-Big 12 Conference Second Team selection that same year. To top it all off, she was the 2018 Big 12 Conference Co-Freshman of the Year.

She was also a Preseason All-Big 12 Conference Team selection for both 2019 and 2020.

The Canadian women now end their historic Olympic run unblemished in the loss column after finishing with a record of 3-0-3. The team held strong on defense, only allowing four goals in six matches at the games. The Canadians beat a heated rival in the Americans in the semifinals by a score of 1-0, paving the way for the matchup with Sweden.

Grosso will now bring a gold medal-mentality back to Austin as she prepares fir

