WATCH: Texas QB Hudson Card's First Career TD Pass As A Longhorn

Hudson Card got his first career touchdown pass as a Texas Longhorn late in the first quarter against Louisiana

AUSTIN-- The Texas Longhorns got off to a big of a slow start on Saturday afternoon, falling behind the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 3-0 to start the first quarter.

However, that's when the Longhorns offense, led by first-time starting quarterback Hudson Card, came alive, marching down the field on an 11-play, 70-yard drive that culminated in Card's first touchdown pass as a team's starting quarterback.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, who calls the plays for the Longhorns, used motion to confuse the Louisiana defense, which subsequently forgot to cover the Longhorns Heisman candidate, Bijan Robinson.

As a result, Robinson was left wide open for Card to hit on the 18-yard scamper for the score, putting Texas up 7-3 with 2:25 to go in the first quarter.

READ MORE: 2023 Westlake WR/TE Prospect Jaden Greathouse "Loves The Culture" At Texas

On the drive, the Longhorns second of the game, Card was clutch for the Horns, completing one of his two passes, and scrambling on multiple occasions to keep the drive alive.

Outside of the score, Card's most important play of the drive came on a fourth and six from the Louisiana 40 yard line, which Card converted with his legs, setting up the eventual score.

By the end of the drive, Card was 2-of-5 for 27 yards and the touchdown and has rushed two times for 10 yards.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.