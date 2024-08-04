WATCH: Texas QB Quinn Ewers Stars in New National Hulu Commercial
To promote streaming service Hulu and its live coverage of the upcoming 2024 college football season, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will not only be seen on TV sporting the burnt orange but also the brand's bright green.
Ewers signed an NIL deal with Hulu and will appear in a new nationwide commercial that is set to run throughout the year. The full terms and value of the deal have yet to be disclosed, but the official video has already appeared on social media platforms like Instagram and 'X.'
This comes as just one of many NIL deals the starter has collected during his time at Texas, including agreements with private jet company Nicholas Air, C4 Energy, Beats by Dre, HeyDude, and Texas One Fund. On3 reports that Ewers has amassed a $1.7 million NIL valuation, the fifth highest in college football rankings, and it can only go up from here if Ewers rings in a successful SEC debut season.
Ewers' NIL status has certainly grown to be more exclusive over the years, with his partnership with Nicholas Air solidifying him as only the second college football star to receive the endorsement. He also launched a partnership with Metabillia in 2023 to create digital collectibles for his fans, an agreement that was rumored to land in the seven-figure range.
One of his more recent and notable deals came from his front-cover spotlight for the EA Sports College Football 25 video game that took the internet by storm, a contract valued at over $200,000.
In his third year with the team, Ewers is tasked with leading the Longhorns to yet another College Football Playoff appearance, this time hoping to take the national championship trophy home to Austin. He'll also be looking to grab another trophy in the Heisman Award, for which he is already contested to be a front-runner.