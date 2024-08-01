Quinn Ewers Continues to Grow As Texas Longhorns Leader, Say Kyle Flood
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns have as much talent as anyone in the country.
And perhaps their most talented player - alongside left tackle Kelvin Banks - is at the quarterback position, with Quinn Ewers planted firmly among conversations for the Heisman Trophy and top NFL Draft pick consideration.
Ewers hasn't always been perfect, but from Year 1 to Year 2 in Steve Sarkisian's system, he took a massive leap in terms of production and understanding of the offense.
Now heading into Year 3, he looks to take yet another step forward.
However, according to Texas offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Kyle Flood, Ewers' most impressive growth from last season hasn't been on the field, but in the locker room.
"Quinn has been a very talented passer since he got here, that was never the issue," said Flood. "I think for a quarterback, your maturity and interaction with the other players on offense is what allows you to elevate the entire group and not just be a guy out there throwing the ball and it was phenomenal watch from his first year to the second year. "
In his first year as the starter, Ewers was a bit of a deer in the headlights. There were glimpses of greatness. But at other times, he made costly mistakes, and let his nerves get the better of him.
Last season, you could see improvements in all of those areas. Ewers had a phenomenal year, leading the Longhorns to the Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff berth.
But he also took control of the locker room and became an unquestioned leader of the team.
Now heading into Year 3, Flood believes Ewers has taken that to another level.
"I think you'll see it this fall, that he's really gone to another level with it," Flood said. "He always brings a calmness to the field that I think is excellent for the players that play around him. But his ability to connect with those players one-on-one I think has been really good and is really important with a new group of receivers."
If Ewers can truly take things to another level, and finds a way to connect with a receiver group that is almost entirely new, he could have a special year on the 40 Acres.
Texas opens the season against Colorado State on August 31.