Way-Too-Early Predictions: Texas VS Kansas

The staff of LonghornsCountry.com gives their way-too-early predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Kansas Jayhawks

The Texas Longhorns have high expectations heading into the 2021 season behind new head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Following a difficult trip to Ames to take on Iowa State, Sarkisian and the Horns will return to Austin on November 13, where they will welcome the Kansas Jayhawks to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Can they keep their dominance over Kansas intact?

On Monday we gave a look at the program as a whole. On Tuesday, you met the offense, and the next day, you met the defense.

Now it's time for the Longhorns Country staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for when Texas returns to DKR against Kanas.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

After a tough few weeks, Texas will finally get a break from their tough schedule when the Kansas Jayhawks come to town. Kansas, like any D1 program, shouldn't be overlooked, but Lance Leipold has a long way to go to rebuild his program. There is talent in Lawrence, but not enough. Texas wins big and moves to 8-2 on the year.

Texas 51, Kansas 13

Cole Thompson - Columnist/Editor

Lance Leipold is the right guy to lead the Jayhawks. He’s a proven winner that has helped programs that struggled and transformed into national champions and conference winners.

It took time for Leipold at Buffalo. It’ll take time for him in Lawrence as well. The Longhorns' second team should be seeing most of the reps by the third quarter.

Texas 45, Kansas 13

Tomer Barazani - Staff Writer

With Les Miles fired from Kansas, the Jayhawks are in an obvious rebuilding stage. The game will be late in the season, giving the Texas offense more than enough time to establish some consistency. Kansas struggled heavily on both sides of the ball last season and I don't expect anything different. At DKR, the Longhorns should and will cruise to a fairly easy victory.

40-17

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

Texas, in my opinion, will be coming off a loss to Iowa State and will be looking to work out some frustrations. Well, Kansas is the perfect team for that, especially at home and in November. With all the change at Kansas, a new head coach and players going in and out of the program through the transfer portal, it would surprise me if they put up a good quarter or half in this one. But the Jayhawks aren't taking it all the way. Not even close.

Texas 50, Kansas 17.

Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

Remember about two years ago when Texas needed a Cameron Dicker field goal as time expired to beat the Jayhawks 50-48 in front of a burnt orange crowd that couldn’t believe how close the game was? I remember cause I was sitting about five rows back at the opposite 35-yard line watching in disbelief.



The competitiveness in that game came as a surprise to many considering how heavily favored the Longhorns were. Kansas has historically been the worst teams in the Big 12, so anything short of a blowout win is considered a disappointment for most teams in the conference.



Here’s a stat for you: Kansas ranked dead last in total offense and defense last season. They scored a conference-low 142 points on the season while giving up the most points at 414. If Texas is mindful that the Jayhawks have nothing to lose, this should be an easy win.



Texas 41, Kansas 13



