College Football Playoff Expanding to 12-Team Model?

Is The College Football Playoff About To Expand To A 12-Team Model?

Will College Football Playoff Be Expanding to a 12-Team Model in the coming years?
Author:
Publish date:

Momentum over a potential College Football Playoff expansion has increased these past couple of weeks.

An FBS athletic director recently told CBS that an "Expansion is coming, and it may be as soon as this summer. It might even be more than [eight teams]."

Expansion is inevitable and it seems like a 12-team playoff may be the favorite at this point according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.

READ MORE: Texas Longhorns Top Talent for 2021: No. 4 - WR Jordan Whittington

READ MORE: Longhorns Baseball Preview: Texas To Host South Florida in Super Regional

A high-ranking college official explains that “The reason that you go to 12 is because you can develop the road of least resistance toward a good result.”

This 12-team playoff would most likely result in six automatic bids, the Power Five conference champions plus one of the Group of 5 champions, and six at-large bids.

It will be up to a four-member committee including Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, and Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick, who will deliver their views to the CFP committee.

With one Group of Five team guaranteed a spot under the proposed 12-team format, College Football could have its “Cinderella” team that the current four-team playoff lacks.

As talks intensify, it's important to recognize that this will be a long process that will affect CFB for eternity.

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: Texas Longhorns QB Commit Maalik Murphy Tears Up Elite 11 Los Angeles Camp

Will the Longhorns advance? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Football

