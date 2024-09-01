What You Need To Know About Texas Freshman CB Wardell Mack
With just under a minute left in Saturday's meeting between Colorado State and No. 4 Texas, freshman cornerback Wardell Mack had one of the best plays of the game with an interception in the back of the end zone.
It's no surprise Mack used to be a wide receiver in high school with the way he tracked the ball and had the awareness to keep his feet in bounds while securing the ball. It was some real talent on display.
"That was a crazy pick," cornerback Jahdae Barron said postgame. "It doesn't matter who gets in, at any depth, you go in and play fast and create success and create a name for yourself."
Mack was listed as a third-string cornerback on the official depth chart against Colorado State, but with plays like that, it's possible he could be seeing more time on the field this season.
"Everybody's got a role on our team to contribute to the successes of the team and that definitely shined through today," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said postgame.
The true freshman was a four-star cornerback coming out of high school over at John Ehret High School in Westminster, LA.
Originally committed to Florida, Mack switched his commitment to Texas last November, which was a huge get for the Longhorns. Texas had struggled in pass defense last year, ranking 113th out of 130 FBS schools in that category.
Mack was ranked 237th nationally, 20th among defensive backs, and seventh overall in the state of Louisiana by 247Sports. Mack was a huge reason why John Ehret only allowed an average of 16 points a game in his junior and senior seasons, which included four shutouts.
On3's high school scouting report on Mack stated he is, "a high-floor prospect who could see an immediate role as a nickel corner in the next level." It also mentions that Mack, "shows the ability to stick with receivers, using his length and movement skills to stay in-phase."
What is interesting, however, is that the scouting report mentions, "ball skills are good, not great, as he does not look to be the most natural pass catcher."
His interception yesterday might have proved his scouting report wrong.
In the end, Mack is a defensive back who could help revive this pass defense that has been so mediocre for too long. It may not be immediate, but Mack is looking like a solid option for years to come in the secondary.