Longhorns DB Jahdae Barron Goes In-Depth On His Decision to Return to Texas
Walking off the field in New Orleans after seeing Texas' chance of becoming national champions slip away, Jahdae Barron turned around to take it all in.
Rounding out his senior year with the Longhorns after last season, Barron felt the expectation to move on to a bigger stage but told reporters at SEC Media Days that the advice of head coach Steve Sarkisian and former Texas greats ultimately swayed his decision.
"With me coming back, there was so much emotion and things like that, I had to sit there and pray and then talk with my family, and I got advice from Coach Sark and Michael Huff, Quandre Diggs, things like that," Barron said. "I just wanted to hear their feedback and I put it in my big jar of my own and figure out what was my best opportunity. But at the end of the day, Sark always tells me to be where your feet are, and since I made that decision to come back, I'm locked in and ready for the season."
Barron remembers the loss against Washington all too well, contributing five tackles, three of them solo, and described it as a sour taste that has motivated him and his teammates to work toward a sweeter feeling.
"That moment for me was (tough)," Barron said. "I was confused about what was next for me on the journey, but me being here and being blessed, I'm being where my feet are. That loss and that feeling right there, people don't like feeling that. In order to not feel that you have to take one day at a time and move with a mindset of not having regret. I'm glad we had that taste last year because now we have the opportunity to work every single day to not have that taste again."
Returning as a fifth-year senior, the defensive back will be a key leader for the Texas secondary. Barron played in all 14 games last season and registered 61 total tackles, 32 solo, 4.5 for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery, and a career-high of six pass breakups. He's also tied for sixth in program history for most non-offensive touchdowns with three.
Fans must be on the lookout for Barron sporting a new number on his jersey, retiring No. 23 for No. 7 to honor Michael Huff, a Texas veteran who he confided in during the off-season and led him back to the Longhorns.
"Being able to wear 7, it means a lot to me watching Michael Huff's highlights and things like that," Barron said. "When he gave me the number, I told him I wanted to do better and I told him I am always striving for greatness, and it's so hard to do better in a number that somebody was so great in, but I know it's going to push me to be my best self on and off the field."
Having multiple honors in his name already, Barron is on track to become another legendary Longhorn and looks to bring his teammates to victory with the guidance of those who came before him.