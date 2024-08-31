Texas Longhorns Release Official Week 1 Depth Chart vs. Colorado State
After a long off-season, the No. 4 Texas Longhorns are finally set to take the field for their season opener against the Colorado State Rams in Austin.
The Horns are entering the season with higher expectations than in recent memory, and for good reason.
Not only is Steve Sarkisian's bunch led by a Heisman candidate in Quinn Ewers and a top-5 NFL Draft pick in Kelvin Banks, but they also have one of the most talented and well-rounded rosters in the nation.
That holds true for both sides of the ball as well, as Texas has loaded up via the transfer portal, resulting in fierce competition for starting spots across the roster.
Ahead of the game on Saturday, the Longhorns finally released their much-anticipated initial depth chart.
You can see the entire depth chart below:
OFFENSE
Quarterback
1. Quinn Ewers, Jr.
2. Arch Manning, R-Fr.
3. Trey Owens, Fr.
Running back
1. Jaydon Blue, Jr.
2. Tre Wisner, So.
3. Jerrick Gibson, Fr.
Wide Receiver
WR - X
1. Isaiah Bond, Jr.
2. Ryan Wingo, Fr.
3. Parker Livingstone, Fr.
WR - H.
1. DeAndre Moore, So.
2. Johntay Cook, So.
3. Ryan Niblett, R-Fr.
WR - Z
1. Matthew Golden, Jr.
2. Silas Bolden, Sr.
Tight End
1. Gunnar Helm, Sr.
2. Juan Davis, Sr. OR Amari Niblack, Jr.
Offensive line
Left Tackle
1. Kelvin Banks, Jr.
2. Trevor Goosby, R-Fr.
3. Jaydon Chatman, R-Fr.
Left Guard
1. Hayden Conner, Sr.
2. Neto Umeozulu, So.
3. Jaydon Chatman, R-Fr.
Center
1. Jake Majors, Sr.
2. Hayden Conner, Sr.
3. Connor Robertson, So.
Right Guard
1. DJ Campbell, Jr.
2. Cole Hutson, Jr. OR Nate Kibble, Fr.
Right Tackle
1. Cameron Williams
2. Brandon Baker
3. Andre Cojoe
DEFENSE
Edge
JACK
1. Barry Sorrell, Sr.
2. Justice Finkley, Jr.
3. Colton Vasek, R-Fr.
OLB/DE
1. Trey Moore, Jr.
2. Justice Finkley, Jr.
3. Colin Simmons, Fr.
Interior defensive line
Defensive Tackle
1. Alfred Collins, RS-Sr.
2. Jermayne Lole, Sr.
3. Jaray Bledsoe, So.
Defensive Tackle
1. Vernon Broughton, RS-Sr.
2. Tiaoalii Savea, Sr.
3. Alex January, Fr.
Nose Tackle
1. Bill Norton, Sr.
2. Aaron Bryant, So.
3. Sydir Mitchell, Fr.
Linebacker
MIKE Linebacker
1. Anthony Hill, So.
2. Liona Lefau, So.
WILL Linebacker
1. David Gbenda, Sr.
2. Morice Blackwell, Sr.
3. Tyanthony Smith, Fr.
SAM Linebacker
1. Morice Blackwell, Sr.
2. Tausili Akana, RS-Fr.
3. Marshall Landwehr
Cornerback
Field Corner
1. Jahdae Barron, Sr.
2. Gavin Holmes, Sr.
3. Jay'Vion Cole, Jr. OR Wardell Mack, Fr.
Boundary Corner
1. Malik Muhammad, So.
2. Kobe Black, Fr.
3. Warren Roberson., R-Fr
STAR
1. Jaylon Guilbeau, Jr.
2. Jahdae Barron
3. Jordon Johnson-Rubell
Safety
Boundry safety
1. Andrew Mukuba, Sr. OR Jelani McDonald, So.
2. Jordon Johnson-Rubell, Fr.
Field safety
1. Michael Taaffe, Jr. OR Derek Williams, So.
Special Teams
Place Kicker
1. Bert Auburn, Sr.
2. Will Stone, Jr.
Kick Off
1. Will Stone, Jr.
2. Bert Auburn, Sr.
Punter
1. Michael Kern, Fr.
2. Ian Ratliff, So.
Long Snapper
1. Lance St. Louis, Jr.
2. Tate Haver, So.
Holder
1. Michael Kern, Fr.
2. Ian Ratliff, So.
Kick Return
1. Matthew Golden, Jr.
2. Silas Bolden, Sr.
3. DeAndre Moore, So.
Punt Return
1. Silas Bolden, Sr.
2. Matthew Golden, Jr.
3. Johntay Cook, So.