Where Does Texas QB Quinn Ewers Rank as 2024 Heisman Trophy Candidate?
In a new series brought by On3 Sports, the website named Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers as the second most likely player in the SEC to win the 2024 Heisman trophy.
The SEC features some of the most talented players in the nation, and arguably three of the top four quarterbacks entering the year. Ewers was sandwiched between Georgia’s Carson Beck and Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, three players many analysts expect to be in the top four to five candidates for the trophy.
“If Ewers plays with more consistency and continues to lead a Texas team back into a national title contender, then he’s going to to be a Top 5 candidate — not just in the SEC but for the whole field,” wrote Jesse Simonton, a national football columnist and SEC specialist.
Ewers has been criticized for not living up to his No. 1 recruit status three years ago, as mentioned by Simonton, but another year under the Steve Sarkisian system could help him blossom into one of the best in the nation.
Ewers threw for nearly 3500 yards last year with 27 touchdowns between the ground and the air. To win a Heisman trophy, however, he’s going to need a lot more. The past five Heisman trophy-winning quarterbacks averaged the following stats:
5237 total yards
54 touchdowns
6 interceptions
12 adjusted yards per attempt
12-2 team record
Though some of those stats are inflated by Joe Burrow’s historic 2019 campaign, the sentiment is still the same. Bryce Young is the only quarterback to win with under 4900 total yards, meaning Ewers would likely need to throw for 1300 more yards in 2024 given his limited mobility.
With an improved Texas team, however, it’s not crazy to expect 50 touchdowns and a 12-2 record for Ewers and the Horns, making the accomplishment still very possible for the third-year-starter.
Ewers still has a long way to go to become the best quarterback in college football, but in a wide-open contest lacking a true No. 1 player in the nation, Ewers has just as good a shot as any to become the best in the nation.