Travis Kelce Praises Texas Longhorns 'Extremely Fast' Xavier Worthy
AUSTIN -- From Steve Sarkisian to Andy Reid, Xavier Worthy may never know what it's like to not play in an elite offense.
After being the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the former Texas Longhorns receiver is walking into an offense led by Patrick Mahomes and the recently-extended Travis Kelce, who were still able to win a second straight Super Bowl last season despite lacking an elite threat at receiver. It's a role that Worthy is now expected to fill, especially with second-year wideout Rashee Rice expected to receive a significant suspension for 2024.
During the latest "New Heights" podcast episode, Kelce revealed his thoughts on Worthy for the first time since the draft, and said the rookie's record-breaking wheels isn't "just track speed."
"I will say this though Xavier Worthy is the fastest man to ever run the 40 yard dash at the combine," Kelce said on the podcast. He is a 4:21 guy which is unheard of. It's looking like Pat has another extremely fast man to throw the ball deep to, or just get the ball to in his hands because a lot of his highlights you see he catches the ball and he's splitting defenders and making guys miss man. He's an all-around football guy, he's not just track speed."
In three seasons at Texas, Worthy posted 197 catches for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns. He's now set to enter an offense that could aid in his potential run toward Offensive Rookie of the Year.