Who Are Longhorns' Top Remaining Targets For 2021?

With college football's National Signing Day less than one week away, we take a look at the Longhorns' top remaining targets for the 2021 class

National signing day is quickly approaching, with the 2021 recruiting cycle now less than a week from being concluded.

For the Texas Longhorns, it has been a relatively disappointing year on that front, with the team coming at as the 18th-ranked team in the SI99 rankings, behind teams with far less gravitas such as Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Maryland, and North Carolina.

Still, the Longhorns have managed to land a few key prospects for this year's class, and thanks to new head coach Steve Sarkisian, have remained on the radar for a handful of players who could still have a major impact within the class as well.

So which 2021 targets are left for Sarkisian and company to try and secure next Wednesday? Let's take a look:

1) RB - L.J. Johnson (Cypress, TX)

The top remaining target on the Longhorns' board, Johnson recently visited the 40 Acres last week. The 5-foot-10, 204-pound Johnson finished his senior season with 177 carries for 1,262 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground, going over 100 yards rushing in seven of his 10 games.

He also hauled in 14 receptions for 255 yards and three scores through the air. The Longhorns' top competition for Johnson is in-state Rival, Texas A&M, but also fields offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU, Ohio State, Florida, and Florida State

READ MORE: Sark Speaks On Texas Takeover: 'We're Chasing Greatness'

2) OL - Austin Uke (Dallas, TX)

There is no such thing as too much offensive line depth, and the Longhorns are looking to add another name to the group in their signing class, in Parrish Episcopal offensive tackle Austin Uke.

With SMU sitting in the lead for Uke, and high school teammates such as QB Preston Stone and Jayden Jones already signed, Kyle Flood and the Longhorns staff will have some ground to make up here, but they are making a push.

3) DE - David Abiara (Mansfield, TX)

The Longhorns have also made a late push with Mansfield Legacy defensive end David Abiara, who is one of the top defensive end recruits in the state of Texas. Abiara is also being pursued by Notre Dame, Alabama, and Baylor, among others.

In an interesting twist, new Texas special teams coach Jeff Banks was one of Abiara's main recruiters for Alabama, which surely helps the Longhorns' case here.

4) ATH - Dorian Singer (Phoenix, AZ)

An out of state prospect worth keeping a keen eye on, Dorian Singer could be a major under the radar addition to the Longhorns 2021 class in a position of great need. Singer looks to be translating to a defensive back at the next level but played on both sides of the ball for Pinnacle High School.

SI sources have indicated to us that Singer is still considering his options at this point, with Texas in the thick of the conversation while a timeline is still developing.

5) DE - Garfield Lawrence (Tyler, TX)

Maybe the most under-the-radar recruit left on the Longhorns' board, Tyler Legacy defensive end Garfield Lawrence picked up an offer from Steve Sarkisian and staff on January 19th.

The Problem for the Horns here, however, is that Lawrence already committed to Dana Holgerson and the University of Houston on Thursday morning. That commitment was due in large part to former Texas assistant Jay Valai, who recently joined the Houston staff after leaving Texas. The Horns are likely a longshot here.

6) & 7) CB - Ishmael Ibraheem (Dallas, TX) and WR - Keithron Lee (Bryan, TX)

The final two names on our list are already current Longhorn commits, in Dallas Kimball defensive back Ishamel Ibraheem, and Rudder High School receiver, Keithron Lee.

Ibraheem is the highest-ranked player left to sign for the Longhorns and comes in at a position of need for Sarkisian and staff. There is a bit of uncertainty surrounding his future given his December arrest in Dallas, but he is still technically a commit. Ibraheem's top offers include Alabam, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M, Michigan, and USC, as well as Big 12 schools such as Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Texas Tech, TCU, and Kansas.

A dynamic and explosive wideout, Lee has the opportunity to really excel in Sarkisian's offense, and could eventually be a major weapon going forward. Lee received offers from other power five schools such as Ole Miss, Baylor, Texas Tech, TCU, Washington, Tennessee, and Indiana, among many others.

Read More: Longhorns in Line For Another Top 2022 WR?