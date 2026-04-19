Crimson Tide Strike First, Longhorns Trail 1-0 After Second Inning: Live Updates
After a disappointing showing last weekend against the No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies, the No. 4 Texas Longhorns (30-7, 11-5) quickly got themselves back on track against the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (27-13, 8-9).
They first took care of business in dominant fashion during the opener on Friday evening behind a brilliant outing from Dylan Volantis. He made his first career Friday night start and tossed six innings of two-run baseball with a career-high 12 strikeouts in Texas' 10-2 blowout victory.
Saturday, however, was a different story at the plate. On the mound was Ruger Riojas and he delivered a bounce-back performance. Looking like his usual self, the veteran right-hander gave the Longhorns five innings of one-run baseball and racked up 11 strikeouts.
Texas got back on track to win the series against Alabama
From there, the bullpen was lights out and compiled four shutout innings. Offensively, the bats were quiet for a large part of the game. However, they came up big when the time called for it and delivered a three-run seventh inning to take the lead on a pair of RBI singles from Jayden Duplantier and Carson Tinney to go with a sacrifice fly from Adrian Rodriguez.
This was all the run support the pitching staff needed, as eventually Sam Cozart took the mound on the ninth and struck out the side. It was his second straight save in the series and sixth of the season to secure the 3-1 series-clinching win.
Now, the Longhorns look to keep that momentum rolling against the Crimson Tide on Sunday. Luke Harrison will get the start and aims for a strong recovery of his own after allowing eight runs and only recording two outs during his last outing against the Aggies.
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to take care of business on Sunday afternoon and complete the sweep of the Crimson Tide from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
How to watch/listen -
Sunday April 19 - 1 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
CF - Aiden Robbins
C - Carson Tinney
SS - Adrian Rodriguez
LF - Anthony Pack Jr.
2B - Ethan Mendoza
3B - Temo Becerra
DH - Ashton Larson
1B - Casey Borba
RF - Dariyan Pendergrass
P - Luke Harrison
Live updates will be available after first pitch
Top First:
Luke Harrison (Texas) pitching
Fowler: Strikeout swinging
Lebron: Strikeout swinging
Neal: Single, out at second (7-4)
Bottom First:
Myles Upchurch (Alabama) pitching
Robbins: Groundout to short
Tinney: Walk
Rodriguez: Walk
Pack: Strikeout looking
Tinney stole second, Rodriguez stole third
Mendoza: Walk
Becerra: Strikeout swinging
Top Second:
Hines: Groundout to short
Plattner: Groundout to short
Vaughn: Hit by pitch
Steele: Single
Torres: RBI single, Steele to third, Longhorns trail 1-0
Holt: Walk
Fowler: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Second:
Larson: Groundout to third
Borba: Groundout to short
Pendergrass: E1
Pendergrass advanced to second (wild) pitch, Duplantier pinch runner
Robbins: Fly out to center
Top Third:
Lebron: Strikeout swinging
Neal: Groundout to first
Hines: Strikeout swinging
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Connor Zimmerlee covers Texas Baseball for Texas Longhorns On SI. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor’s of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism with a Master’s of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media.Follow connorjz98