After a disappointing showing last weekend against the No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies, the No. 4 Texas Longhorns (30-7, 11-5) quickly got themselves back on track against the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (27-13, 8-9).

They first took care of business in dominant fashion during the opener on Friday evening behind a brilliant outing from Dylan Volantis. He made his first career Friday night start and tossed six innings of two-run baseball with a career-high 12 strikeouts in Texas' 10-2 blowout victory.

Saturday, however, was a different story at the plate. On the mound was Ruger Riojas and he delivered a bounce-back performance. Looking like his usual self, the veteran right-hander gave the Longhorns five innings of one-run baseball and racked up 11 strikeouts.

Texas got back on track to win the series against Alabama

Texas Longhorns' outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. celebrates a grand slam against the USC Upstate Spartans. | Texas Longhorns Athletic

From there, the bullpen was lights out and compiled four shutout innings. Offensively, the bats were quiet for a large part of the game. However, they came up big when the time called for it and delivered a three-run seventh inning to take the lead on a pair of RBI singles from Jayden Duplantier and Carson Tinney to go with a sacrifice fly from Adrian Rodriguez.

This was all the run support the pitching staff needed, as eventually Sam Cozart took the mound on the ninth and struck out the side. It was his second straight save in the series and sixth of the season to secure the 3-1 series-clinching win.

Now, the Longhorns look to keep that momentum rolling against the Crimson Tide on Sunday. Luke Harrison will get the start and aims for a strong recovery of his own after allowing eight runs and only recording two outs during his last outing against the Aggies.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to take care of business on Sunday afternoon and complete the sweep of the Crimson Tide from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

How to watch/listen -

Sunday April 19 - 1 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

CF - Aiden Robbins

C - Carson Tinney

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

2B - Ethan Mendoza

3B - Temo Becerra

DH - Ashton Larson

1B - Casey Borba

RF - Dariyan Pendergrass

P - Luke Harrison

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Top First:

Luke Harrison (Texas) pitching

Fowler: Strikeout swinging

Lebron: Strikeout swinging

Neal: Single, out at second (7-4)

Bottom First:

Myles Upchurch (Alabama) pitching

Robbins: Groundout to short

Tinney: Walk

Rodriguez: Walk

Pack: Strikeout looking

Tinney stole second, Rodriguez stole third

Mendoza: Walk

Becerra: Strikeout swinging

Top Second:

Hines: Groundout to short

Plattner: Groundout to short

Vaughn: Hit by pitch

Steele: Single

Torres: RBI single, Steele to third, Longhorns trail 1-0

Holt: Walk

Fowler: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Second:

Larson: Groundout to third

Borba: Groundout to short

Pendergrass: E1

Pendergrass advanced to second (wild) pitch, Duplantier pinch runner

Robbins: Fly out to center

Top Third:

Lebron: Strikeout swinging

Neal: Groundout to first

Hines: Strikeout swinging

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