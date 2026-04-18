Crimson Tide Strike First, Longhorns Trail 1-0 After Second Inning: Live Updates
The No. 4 Texas Longhorns (29-7, 10-5) entered the first game of their series against the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (27-12, 8-8) needing to get back on track in conference play. Especially after their showing last weekend against No. 10 Texas A&M in College Station.
In the other dugout, it was a similar situation for the Crimson Tide themselves, as they were swept by No. 16 Arkansas in their last conference outing. Fortunately for the fans in burnt orange and white, their squad easily took care of business on Friday night.
With a new look lineup, the Longhorns wasted no time jumping on the Crimson Tide. Aiden Robbins hit in the leadoff spot for the first time this season and started with a double. Carson Tinney quickly followed with a two-run home run to get the fun started.
Texas cruised to a win on Friday night
It would be all Texas from there, as another run came home in the first to stake starter Dylan Volantis to an early 3-0 lead. That would be more than enough for the sensational southpaw in his first career Friday night start.
Volantis quickly showed everyone that he is the best pitcher on the Longhorns staff. Dealing an absolute gem, he kept the Crimson Tide off-balance from the first out, as he struck out every batter in the lineup at least once.
He finished with six innings of two-run baseball and a career-high 12 strikeouts. Following him, Sam Cozart secured a three-inning save with five strikeouts of his own while the offense continued to rake, finishing with 16 hits in the 10-2 blowout victory.
Now, Ruger Riojas will toe the rubber on Saturday afternoon and look to bounce back from a pair of rough starts in his last two outings to clinch the series for Texas.
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to secure another conference series win over the Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
How to watch/listen -
Saturday April 18 - 12 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
CF - Aiden Robbins
C - Carson Tinney
SS - Adrian Rodriguez
LF - Anthony Pack Jr.
2B - Ethan Mendoza
3B - Temo Becerra
DH - Ashton Larson
1B - Casey Borba
RF - Jayden Duplantier
P - Ruger Riojas
Live updates will be available after first pitch
Top First:
Ruger Riojas (Texas) pitching
Fowler: Walk
Lebron: Single, out at second, Fowler advanced to third
Neal: RBI double, Longhorns trail 1-0
Hines: Strikeout swinging
Lemm: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First:
Zane Adams (Alabama) pitching
Robbins: Single
Robbins caught stealing
Tinney: Walk
Rodriguez: Strikeout swinging
Pack: Single
Mendoza: Groundout to third
Top Second:
Purdy: Strikeout swinging
Torres: Strikeout swinging
Osterhouse: Groundout to short
Bottom Second:
Becerra: Single
Larson: Grounded into double play (3-6-1)
Borba: Double
Duplantier: Groundout to pitcher
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Connor Zimmerlee covers Texas Baseball for Texas Longhorns On SI. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor’s of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism with a Master’s of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media.Follow connorjz98