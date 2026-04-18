The No. 4 Texas Longhorns (29-7, 10-5) entered the first game of their series against the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (27-12, 8-8) needing to get back on track in conference play. Especially after their showing last weekend against No. 10 Texas A&M in College Station.

In the other dugout, it was a similar situation for the Crimson Tide themselves, as they were swept by No. 16 Arkansas in their last conference outing. Fortunately for the fans in burnt orange and white, their squad easily took care of business on Friday night.

With a new look lineup, the Longhorns wasted no time jumping on the Crimson Tide. Aiden Robbins hit in the leadoff spot for the first time this season and started with a double. Carson Tinney quickly followed with a two-run home run to get the fun started.

Texas cruised to a win on Friday night

Texas Longhorns outfielder Aiden Robbins stands on second and celebrates a double against the Michigan State Spartans. | University of Texas Athletics

It would be all Texas from there, as another run came home in the first to stake starter Dylan Volantis to an early 3-0 lead. That would be more than enough for the sensational southpaw in his first career Friday night start.

Volantis quickly showed everyone that he is the best pitcher on the Longhorns staff. Dealing an absolute gem, he kept the Crimson Tide off-balance from the first out, as he struck out every batter in the lineup at least once.

He finished with six innings of two-run baseball and a career-high 12 strikeouts. Following him, Sam Cozart secured a three-inning save with five strikeouts of his own while the offense continued to rake, finishing with 16 hits in the 10-2 blowout victory.

Now, Ruger Riojas will toe the rubber on Saturday afternoon and look to bounce back from a pair of rough starts in his last two outings to clinch the series for Texas.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to secure another conference series win over the Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

How to watch/listen -

Saturday April 18 - 12 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

CF - Aiden Robbins

C - Carson Tinney

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

2B - Ethan Mendoza

3B - Temo Becerra

DH - Ashton Larson

1B - Casey Borba

RF - Jayden Duplantier

P - Ruger Riojas

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Top First:

Ruger Riojas (Texas) pitching

Fowler: Walk

Lebron: Single, out at second, Fowler advanced to third

Neal: RBI double, Longhorns trail 1-0

Hines: Strikeout swinging

Lemm: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First:

Zane Adams (Alabama) pitching

Robbins: Single

Robbins caught stealing

Tinney: Walk

Rodriguez: Strikeout swinging

Pack: Single

Mendoza: Groundout to third

Top Second:

Purdy: Strikeout swinging

Torres: Strikeout swinging

Osterhouse: Groundout to short

Bottom Second:

Becerra: Single

Larson: Grounded into double play (3-6-1)

Borba: Double

Duplantier: Groundout to pitcher

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