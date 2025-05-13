Jordan Spieth Aiming for Long-Awaited Career Grand Slam at PGA Championship
Jordan Spieth was a Texas Longhorn for only three semesters.
Heading into the spring of 2012, the Dallas local made the decision to leave Austin in favor of turning professional. He earned his first PGA Tour win only a year later, becoming the first teenager to win a Tour event since 1931.
In 2015, Spieth was only the sixth player in history to win the Masters Tournament and U.S. Open in the same calendar year. He won his third major, the Open Championship, in 2017, but has never gotten the victory at the PGA Championship. His best finish came as the runner-up in 2015 to Jason Day.
The quest to complete his Grand Slam will continue this weekend at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
It will be Spieth's ninth consecutive attempt to accomplish the feat. Since tying for third in 2019, Spieth has not finished better than tied for 29th at a PGA Championship.
The attention and pressure on Spieth this week surrounding his Grand Slam aspirations comes at the heels of Rory McIlroy's Grand Slam-completing win at the Masters last month, which ESPN's Mark Schlabach details. Before obtaining his green jacket, McIlroy had last won a major in 2014, making it an 11-year gap between when he won his third and final leg of the Grand Slam.
"There's been a number of years I've come to the PGA [Championship] and no one has even asked me about (the Grand Slam) and there's been some years where it was a storyline I guess," Spieth said Tuesday in his pre-tournament press conference. "It's funny -- I think if Rory (McIlroy) didn't [win the Masters to complete the Grand Slam] then it wouldn't have been a storyline for me here necessarily. It's always a storyline if I work my way in [to the PGA Championship], but at least ahead of time, I've just felt like I've been asked about it more than other years."
If Spieth can earn the PGA Championship win, he will become the seventh golfer of all time to achieve the Grand Slam.
According to CBSSports, Spieth's odds to lift the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday are +4100, 11th best in the field. So far this PGA Tour season, Spieth has played in 11 tournaments, finishing top 10 three times and only missing the cut once. He will tee off on Thursday alongside Patrick Reed and Ludvig Åberg.
Fellow former Longhorn Scottie Scheffler is the favorite in Charlotte this week. The two-time Masters champion and World No. 1 has finished tied for second and eighth, respectively, the last two PGA Championships.