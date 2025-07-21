Scottie Scheffler Joins Elite Company With Jordan Spieth After The Open
With Scottie Scheffler's runaway win at The Open Championship in Northern Ireland, there are now two former Texas Longhorns only a major away from one of golf's most prestigious feats.
On Sunday, Scheffler joined Jordan Spieth in completing three of four legs of the career grand slam.
The career grand slam consists of winning all four of the sport's yearly major championships: The Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open Championship. Only six male golfers have ever achieved it, Rory McIlroy the newest one to join the club with his dramatic victory at Augusta National Golf Club in April.
Which ones do Scheffler and Spieth need?
Scheffler and Spieth are two of three current players to be three-fourths the way through. All-time great Phil Mickelson surprisingly is still missing one leg, the U.S. Open, which he has finished runner-up or tied for second in six times.
Scheffler is also missing the U.S. Open, which he finished tied for second in back in 2022. Spieth needs the PGA Championship, which he was the runner-up in during his famed 2015 campaign.
At Royal Portrush Golf Club this weekend, Scheffler earned his fourth major victory and second of the season. He added the Wanamaker Trophy and Claret Jug to his trophy case in 2025 after wins at The Masters in 2022 and 2024.
Self-evidently, a Longhorn is in the best position to become the seventh golfer to accomplish the career grand slam. Between Scheffler and Spieth, Scheffler is the one favored based on recent form.
He is entering his 113th consecutive week as the world No. 1, now up to 17 PGA Tour wins in his career. Scheffler placed amongst the top ten finishers in every single major in 2025, winning two of them of course.
In next year's majors, he will almost certainly be at the top of the list in pre-tournament odds. At the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York, his chance at completing the grand slam is guaranteed to be a top storyline.
Ryder Cup selection
The Texas alums may have an opportunity to again team up at the Ryder Cup this September. While Scheffler has already officially secured his spot, Spieth has to work to do to find his way in. He acknowledged the uncertainty of his Ryder Cup aspirations in his post-Open press conference on Sunday.
"I think if I can make it to the Tour Championship, that means that I've played well in the playoffs, in big events," Spieth said. "It may come down to if (captain) Keegan [Bradley] picks himself or not and opens up a spot. It may come down to how other guys are playing that are on the bubble."
With five Ryder Cup appearances to his name, Spieth has hope that he'll end up being included in the 2025 edition at Bethpage Black, though he understands the process of selection.
"They're going to pick the best 12 (American) guys," Spieth said. "Do I think I'm that right this second? No. But do I think I can be that by three weeks time? Yeah."
Currently at No. 26 in the Ryder Cup team rankings, upcoming PGA Tour competitions could be crucial in dictating whether Spieth will represent the red, white and blue alongside Scheffler in a few months.