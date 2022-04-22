Locked on Longhorns: Arch Manning + 2023 Recruiting Class Update

John Garcia Jr., Director of Football Recruiting at Sports Illustrated, joins the show to give updates on Arch Manning, Johntay Cook and more.

Sark is going after one quarterback and one quarterback only in the 2023 recruiting class: Arch Manning.

John Garcia explains that although there are many teams making a push for Arch, Texas is the only school that is going "all-in" on getting the quarterback to commit. Alabama and Georgia are recruiting other quarterbacks in the class, Texas is confident they don't need to.

Garcia feels that Arch Manning may have the most hype of any high school prospect of all time. When asked about it, Garcia could only think of Zion Williamson and Lebron who might otherwise top that list.

When asked what Garcia felt the Longhorns were getting in Quinn Ewers, Garcia exclaimed "raw arm talent". John mentioned that Quinn's "internship" at Ohio State was a humbling experience for him that ultimately made him better.

Ewers being the third quarterback on the depth chart and sitting in on all of the position meetings at Ohio State will favor him in his next journey at the University of Texas. It's no longer about the hype, he's ready to work.

Texas has yet to make a huge splash in the 2023 recruiting class but John Garcia feels they are in prime position with a few top recruits.

According to John, Texas should be happy with where they stand with Anthony Hill, the 32nd ranked prospect and 1st ranked linebacker in the class. They are also in very good standing with WR Johntay Cook, who is ranked 45th in the nation overall.

In terms of Ochaun Mathis, John would be "surprised" if Texas was not his school of choice at the end of April.

